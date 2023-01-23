Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan escapes punishment from 1st ODI v Black Caps

Black Caps wicketkeeper-captain Tom Latham was involved in two controversial moments as India won the opening ODI in Hyderabad.

Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan’s apparent attempt to deliberately deceive an umpire has gone without punishment – avoiding a possible lengthy suspension.

Kishan tried to trick the square leg umpire into believing Black Caps captain Tom Latham had trod on his own stumps in the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Hyderabad last week.

Kishan appealed for Latham’s dismissal, but replays showed the wicketkeeper had deliberately knocked a bail off with his empty glove – at his second attempt – long after Latham had hit the ball.

Under the ICC’s Code of Conduct, Kishan could have been charged with a Level 3 offence of attempting to gain an unfair advantage – which leads to a suspension of between four and 12 ODIs or Twenty20 internationals.

Kishan was spoken to about the incident following the game by match referee Javagal Srinath, who also talked to Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

However, it’s understood Srinath took no further action - likely because neither umpire Anil Chaudhary nor Nitin Menon appear to have officially reported Kishan over the incident.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Indian captain Rohit Sharma asks wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan what’s going on with his appeal for the wicket of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham during the first ODI of the series in Hyderabad.

It seemed the incident may have been sparked by the debatable decision to give Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya out earlier in the first game of the three-match series.

The TV umpire, KN Ananthapadmanabhan, ruled that Pandya had been bowled by a delivery from Daryl Mitchell, despite replays appearing to show it looked more likely that the off bail had been accidentally tipped off by Latham’s gloves as he stood up to the stumps.

In the ICC’s Code of Conduct, Article 2.15 ‘Attempting to gain an unfair advantage during an International Match’ includes “deliberate attempts to deceive an Umpire”.

The Code also says: “When assessing the seriousness of the breach, consideration should be given to whether the conduct was deliberate, reckless and/or negligent on the part of the relevant player.”

Mahesh Kumar A./AP India's Hardik Pandya was controversially given out in the opening ODI in Hyderabad.

Srinath also spoke to stand-in Black Caps head coach Luke Ronchi and team management, with the touring side happy not to further pursue the matter.

India won the second match of the series by eight wickets in Raipur, with the final encounter starting in Indore on Tuesday night (NZ time).