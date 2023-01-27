Double international Keith Thomson dies in Christchurch, aged 81

Sydenham captain Keith Thomson pictured in action playing against Riccarton at Hagley Oval on Saturday, 29 October in 1977.

Double international Keith Thomson, who will be remembered for his unusual crouching stance at the batting crease, has died in Christchurch, aged 81.

Thomson played two cricket tests for New Zealand during the 1967-68 summer, and represented the country in hockey, joining brother Bill and the Black Sticks at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.

Born in Methven in 1941, Thomson scored 69 on test debut against India in what was New Zealand’s fourth test victory.

He earned a call-up to the national side after impressing for Canterbury, the side he played 58 games for across two stints (1959-60 and 1973-74), scoring four tons and 2543 runs at 27.64.

Anyone who saw Thomson bat, would remember the unusual sight of him crouching at the batting crease, sinking lower and lower in his stance as the bowler approached.

As Dick Brittenden wrote in The Press during the 1966-67 season, after Thomson scored 102 in each innings against Otago, “he is a radio commentator’s delight, a newspaper reporter’s dream and, very often, the despair of his faithful Canterbury supporters.

“With his short legs, barrel-shaped torso and squat neck...the image of a rolly-polly figure is accentuated when Thomson is on strike, for he crouches very low. As the bowlers come closer, Thomson crouches lower and his face contorts so much that his eyes seem to retreat further and further into the slits of his face.”

David Alexander/Stuff Murray Bartlett, left, of Burnside High School, and Keith Thomson, of Christchurch Boys’ High School, pictured in 2002.

But it worked for him. After putting Otago to the sword, he was picked to represent New Zealand against an inbound Australian XI, before he toured Australia with the Kiwi side.

“His strokes are violent rather than classical, but he has a keen eye and is one of the few batsmen in the land who can savage a bowler,” Brittenden wrote.

Thomson, a life member of Sydenham Cricket Club, which he scored 8811 runs (13 tons) for, put his unusual stance down to his time playing hockey for Canterbury at a time coaching maestro Cyril Walter drilled it into the players to run with their sticks low to the ground.

The double international played hockey for Canterbury between 1959 and 1974, and New Zealand between 1961 and 1971, notching 28 tests in that span.

After retiring, Thomson was fast-tracked as a first-class cricket umpire, standing in 13 first-class and 11 List A games between 1983 and 1987. Thomson also umpired two hockey tests.

Before attending Addington School and Christchurch West High School (now Hagley Community College) in his early years, an article from the Christchurch Metro described his family living a frugal, nomadic lifestyle in a mobile timber unit, pulled by a steam engine in the Mid Canterbury countryside.

Thomson went on to train as a secondary school teacher and taught at Amuri Area School, Hagley High, Makora College (in Masterton) and Christchurch Boys’ High School.

Thomson was also a life member of the Canterbury and New Zealand Hockey associations.