Fitness of pace bowlers the main issue for Black Caps test squad to meet England

Kyle Jamieson has impressed since his return from injury but has had a limited build-up ahead of the test series between New Zealand and England.

The Black Caps brains trust might be the only public figures feeling the same pressure as Wayne Brown.

While the Auckland mayor has been dealing with a deluge of rainfall and criticism, the New Zealand cricket selectors are swamped with fitness and form concerns as they ponder the squad for the test series against England.

The squad – possibly extended to include 14 players – is likely to be announced on Friday, with the first game of the two-test series starting at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval on February 16.

Selector Gavin Larsen and head coach Gary Stead are seeking to form a side which is capable of halting a run of six tests without a win.

They’ll be up against a team which has been transformed under the new coach-captain combination of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, having won nine of their last 10 tests after winning just once in their previous 17 games.

The selectors have major fitness issues among their pace bowling stocks, which had already been weakened by the unavailability of Trent Boult.

The left-armer – New Zealand’s fourth-most prolific wicket-taker in test history – is currently playing in the new T20 league in the United Arab Emirates, which finishes four days before the first test.

It’s understood Boult, who was released from his New Zealand Cricket contract last year, does not have test cricket as a priority, with his next Black Caps appearance more likely to be in conjunction with the one-day World Cup later this year.

That means the fitness of Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson become crucial factors for the series against England.

Henry withdrew from the ODI series against Pakistan and India with an abdominal strain last month suffered in the drawn second test, with a predicted recovery time period of 2-4 weeks.

Jamieson’s last test was versus England in Nottingham last June, when he was forced off the field with a back injury. He returned to domestic action last month in the Super Smash T20 competition and has looked sharp, but his longest bowling stint has been 9.4 overs in a one-day Trophy match last week.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Matt Henry suffered an abdominal injury during the latter stages of the second test against Pakistan in Karachi.

That may lead to an extended squad being named, with Larsen and Stead also having to factor in the first test being a day-night affair, played with a pink ball.

The hosts went without a specialist spinner in the first test of 2022 at the Bay Oval venue and suffered as they were shocked by Bangladesh.

However, the pink ball may push the selectors into a similar approach for the opening test at the same venue – which has not seen a great deal of sunshine in the past month – with Michael Bracewell, who played both tests in Pakistan, likely to be given what spin bowling duties are necessary.

First-choice spinner Ajaz Patel was the least impressive of the three spinners New Zealand used in Pakistan, while leggie Ish Sodhi improved his chances of further test action after a four-year absence.

Fitness doubts over the quicks will likely extend the test career of Neil Wagner, with the 36-year-old playing a bit-part role in the second innings of the first test in Karachi before being left out of the second-test side.

The batter facing the most pressure to retain his spot is left-hander Henry Nicholls, who has made just 158 test runs at an average of 17.56 since a century against South Africa at Hagley Oval last February.

The 31-year-old could be replaced in the middle order by Glenn Phillips or Will Young, but may be given another opportunity with the backing of his home test record, which includes seven of his eight centuries and an average of 48.02 on home soil.

Possible NZ test squad for the two-test series v England: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Will Young/Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel.