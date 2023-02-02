Black Caps hammered by India in T20I series decider after Shubman Gill's ton

At Ahmedabad: India 234-4 (Shubman Gill 126 no from 63 balls, Rahul Tripathi 44 (22), Hardik Pandya 30 (17)) beat New Zealand 66 all out in 12.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 35 (24); Pandya 4-16) by 168 runs.

New Zealand were hammered by 168 runs as India clinched the T20 series in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand’s bowlers were mere boundary-hitting fodder and their batters walking wickets as they suffered their heaviest T20I defeat.

The hosts slammed a gargantuan 234-4 batting first in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning (NZ time), with opener Shubman Gill scoring a blistering unbeaten century.

In return, the Black Caps collapsed to be all out for 66 in 12.1 overs, giving India the series win 2-1. It was New Zealand’s third-lowest T20I score and was the heaviest loss by the chasing team in men’s T20I history between two test sides.

Ajit Solanki/AP India's Shubman Gill celebrate scoring a century during the third T20 international against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

NZ’s previous heaviest T20I defeat in terms of runs was by 103 against Pakistan in Christchurch in 2010.

Gill made 126 not out from just 63 balls as all the visiting bowlers were punished on a wicket vastly contrasted to that of the 2nd game of the three-match series in Lucknow, which saw only 200 runs scored in total.

It was the highest individual T20I score by an Indian batter, and followed his double hundred in the ODI series last month.

Among the rising stars are some teenagers with surnames that many Kiwi cricket fans will recognise.

New Zealand’s pace bowlers came in for particularly brutal punishment, with debutant Ben Lister, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner conceding a combined 146 runs from 11 overs.

New Zealand have only managed more than their target in four T20Is and their faint chance of a sensational victory were over almost instantly, with the top three of Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Mark Chapman dismissed within 12 balls.

Only Daryl Mitchell – 35 from 25 balls at No.5 – ensured the Black Caps passed their lowest T20I batting total of 60, made twice – against Bangladesh in Mirpur in September 2021, and versus Sri Lanka in Chattogram in March 2014.

Big moment

Gilll had already raced to 33 from 19 balls when he was dropped by Tickner off Ferguson from the last ball of the power play.

Best with the bat

Gill has plenty of rivals for an opening spot in the Indian side, but continues to pile up a compelling case to be a first choice.

He plundered seven sixes and 12 fours and gave NZ’s pacemen in particular no respite.

Ajit Solanki/AP India's Shubhman Gill became the youngest Indian to score a T20I century.

Best with the ball

Captain Hardik Pandya removed Allen with the fifth ball of the innings, courtesy of a splendid slips catch by Suryakumar Yadav, repeated the trick soon after to remove Glenn Phillips and later returned to pick up two tailender scalps.

Big picture

The T20 series was effectively a little extra white-ball workout for New Zealand in India ahead of the one-day World Cup there in October. Next up for the Black Caps are two tests at home against a rampant England.