By the numbers: Black Caps suffer record defeat to India in T20 decider

New Zealand were hammered by 168 runs as India clinched the T20 series in Ahmedabad.

The Black Caps set a few unwanted marks as their T20 series against India ended on the lowest of low notes.

New Zealand were put to the sword by opener Shubman Gill and his fellow batters after Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning (NZ time).

The visitors then crumbled under the weight of the chase to lose the series 2-1, after going down 3-0 in the ODI series last month.

Here’s some of the key numbers from the shellacking:

66

New Zealand’s third-lowest score in T20 internationals.

READ MORE:

* 'We can't complain': Black Caps refuse to rip extreme spin-friendly Indian pitch

* India pip Black Caps with a ball to spare to set up series decider

* Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner spins side to T20 win against India



The Black Caps were in danger of setting a new mark for fruitlessness when Lockie Ferguson was the eighth wicket to fall with the score at 54.

But Daryl Mitchell’s six in the following over avoided that indignity, leaving 60 as their lowest tally, ‘achieved’ twice.

Ajit Solanki/AP New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell ensured they wouldn’t record their lowest T20 score.

The first came against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in March 2014, in a World Cup match in which Kane Williamson made 42 and the rest of his team-mates tallied 16 with the bat as Rangana Herath took 5-3.

The other was just 17 months ago when a second-string NZ side were bowled out batting first against Bangladesh in Mirpur, eventually losing by seven wickets.

168

The heaviest defeat in terms of margin of runs between two test-playing nations in T20I history.

The previous mark was 143 runs when India again triumphed with ridiculous ease over Ireland in Dublin in 2018. The hosts were dismissed for 70 ‘chasing’ India’s 213-4.

7

New Zealand’s collection of runs when the fourth wicket fell.

Ajit Solanki/AP India's players celebrate wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the third T20 international.

The visitors had faced just 16 balls and lost Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips, with Allen top-scoring among the quartet with 3.

1

The number of overs Michael Bracewell bowled.

The offspinner took the wicket of opener Ishan Kishan with the eighth ball of the game. He was unlucky not to get the wicket of Rahul Tripathi with his next ball and conceded eight off the over – and was never seen again at the bowling crease, despite NZ’s quicks being mercilessly flayed around and over the outfield.

150

The speed in kph India’s Umran Malik registered on the speed gun for a delivery in his 2.1 overs.

The right-armer proved too quick for Michael Bracewell and completed his side’s demolition job by dismissing the only NZ batter to get past 13 – Daryl Mitchell, who made 35 from 25 balls.

257

The biggest margin of victory by runs in T20 internationals.

Ajit Solanki/AP India's Shubhman Gill made an unbeaten century against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

That came when the Czech Republic plundered 278-4 batting first against Turkey in a Continental Cup match in 2019.

Sudesh Wickramasekara’s unbeaten 104 from 36 balls (10 sixes and eight fours) at No.5 proved a tad unsettling for the underdogs, who slumped to 5-7 before being dismissed for 21 in 8.3 overs, with the innings including eight ducks.

1

The number of Black Caps players in Ahmedabad who were also part of the NZ team which made their equal-lowest T20I score just 17 months ago.

In Mirpur against Bangladesh, Blair Tickner made 3 not out from 9 balls at No 10 and then conceded nine runs from his sole over.

On Thursday morning (NZ time), the Central Districts seamer took 1-50 off three overs and made 1 from 5 balls with the bat.