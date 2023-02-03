Kyle Jamieson returns to Black Caps squad for two-test series versus England

Kyle Jamieson suffered a back injury for New Zealand during the second test against England at Trent Bridge last June.

Kyle Jamieson is poised for a test return, eight months after a back injury sidelined him in a series against the same opposition.

The towering seam bowler has been named in a 14-man New Zealand squad for the two-test series versus England this month.

Jamieson has only played a handful of limited-overs games for Auckland since his return from the injury which happened during the second test of a three-match series against England in Nottingham in June.

But head coach Gary Stead said the 28-year-old has shown his readiness for the two tests – the first starting at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval on February 16.

“Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand,” Stead said.

“Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham he’s been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return.

“He’s reported good progress since his return to professional cricket with Auckland and he will get the opportunity to play some long form cricket as part of the New Zealand XI squad to face England in their warm-up match next week at Seddon Park.”

With Trent Boult not considered for selection, Jamieson’s return to the test arena is a big boost for the hosts, who lost the series in England 3-0.

Fellow quick bowler Matt Henry has also been included in the extended squad after missing the ODI series versus Pakistan and India with an abdominal injury which occurred during the latter stages of the second test versus Pakistan early last month.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi remains in the squad after impressing in that drawn two-test series, but left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been dropped, while middle-order bat Glenn Phillips also misses out. Phillips was part of the test squad in Pakistan but didn’t play.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, left, celebrates with Tim Southee after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq during the fifth day of the second test.

“Ish really impressed us with his approach with bat and ball,” Stead said.

“He’s worked very hard on both in recent years and it was great to see that on the international test stage.”

The first test will be a day-night game, played with a pink ball, while the second test will be at Wellington’s Basin Reserve from February 24-28.

The hosts head into the series without a test win in their last six outings while England, under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum, have won nine of their last 10 tests in buccaneering fashion.

Black Caps test squad to face England: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner.