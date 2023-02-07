Kyle Jamieson and Will Young to lead NZ XI against England

Kyle Jamieson hasn’t played for the Black Caps since suffering a back injury against England in June.

Kyle Jamieson and Will Young have been included in a NZ XI squad to play England in a two-day, pink-ball warm-up match, starting in Hamilton on Wednesday.

The pair last featured for the Black Caps in June and July, respectively, last year, and will be looking to use this opportunity to put the finishing touches on their preparation for the two-test series against England, starting at Bay Oval, Tauranga on 16 February.

Selector Gavin Larsen said the warm-up match would provide another step towards fast bowler Jamieson’s return to international cricket following a back injury that sidelined him for seven months.

“This is a great opportunity for the NZ XI players, from younger emerging players through to established domestic players, to experience playing against quality international opposition,” said Larsen.

“And it’s another important step for Kyle as he looks to get more quality overs under his belt before the England test series begins.”

International experience will also be provided by Central Stags skipper Tom Bruce, who has previously featured in the Black Caps’ T20 side.

Auckland Aces skipper Robbie O’Donnell and team-mate Sean Solia are also named in the 13-man squad, having recently represented New Zealand A in a first-class and List A series against India.

Teenagers Jacob Cumming (Otago Volts) and Curtis Heaphy (Central Stags) also get a chance to impress selectors.

The remainder of the NZ XI squad, to be captained by Bruce and coached by Paul Wiseman, is made up of players emerging on the domestic scene, including exciting leg spinner Adi Ashok.

The squad assembled in Hamilton on Sunday and will train at Seddon Park on Monday morning.

The two-test series with England begins next week with a pink-ball test at Bay Oval in Tauranga, from February 16-20.

AT A GLANCE

New Zealand XI squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok Jacob Cumming, Sean Davey, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Jarrod McKay, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Quinn Sunde, Sean Solia, Theo van Woerkom, Will Young