Ranking New Zealand's dozen test wins against old foes England

The Black Caps bagged an emphatic 199-run win against England at Mount Maunganui in 2019.

New Zealanders who have tasted test victory against England are breathing rarified air. In fact, you barely need a third hand to count the number of wins the Black Caps have recorded against the English in the 110 tests played since 1930. Robert van Royen ranks the dozen scalps they have recorded.

1. At Lancaster Park, Christchurch, February 1984

New Zealand 307 (Richard Hadlee 99) beat England 82 (Ewen Chatfield 3-10, Hadlee 3-16) and 93 (Hadlee 5-28) by an innings and 132 runs.

“What a disgrace”, the back-page of the Daily Mirror screamed after New Zealand thumped England by an innings and 132 runs en route to their first series win (1-0) against the English.

And it got worse, after Ian Botham and Allan Lamb were reported to be seen smoking marijuana in their Lancaster Park changing room in the aftermath of the pasting, leading to the press memorably labelling it the “Sex, Drugs and Rock n Roll Tour”.

But it was also memorable for the Sir Richard Hadlee show, after he scored 99 runs and took eight wickets on a pitch England’s Bob Willis described as “horrendous”.

Willis also accused the umpires of home-team bias, but did concede his side put on the worst display of bowling he’d seen in a test, highlighted by Botham becoming obsessed by bouncing Hadlee.

“Perhaps because of the pressure he was under, Beefy bowled appallingly. We bowled far too short and somehow they got 300,” Willis said.

Hadlee showed Botham how it was done, delivering a seam-bowling masterclass as the Kiwis twice rolled England and wrapped up the match inside three days.

2. At The Oval, London, August 1999

New Zealand 236 (Stephen Fleming 66*) and 162 (Chris Cairns 80) beat England 153 (Cairns 5-31) and 162 (Dion Nash 4-39) by 83 runs

Fittingly, it was Chris Cairns who finished off the hosts and sealed the Black Caps’ second series win against England on the road.

His dismissal of Alan Mullally, who was caught by Roger Twose, sparked euphoric celebrations as their 2-1 series win hit home.

They’d trailed 1-0 in the four-match series before Cairns took over. When all was said and done, he had 19 wickets and 183 runs to his name.

That included six wickets in the all-important final test, and a crucial 80 in the first innings at The Oval, a knock which boosted his side to 236 on a seamer-friendly surface.

Needing 246 to deny the Black Caps history, England’s big guns – Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Graham Thorpe and Alec Stewart – were undone by Dion Nash and Shayne O’Connor.

Press photographer/Stuff Richard Hadlee took 97 test wickets against England.

3. At Basin Reserve, Wellington, February 1978

New Zealand 228 (John Wright 55) and 123 (Robert Anderson 26) beat England 215 (Hadlee 4-74) and 64 (Hadlee 6-26) by 72 runs

It took 48 tests and an 18th test series between the sides, but New Zealand finally had their first win against England.

Thank Hadlee’s clinic with ball in hand, after he knifed through the visitors in the second innings of the 72-run win.

Hadlee needed just 13.3 overs to bag 6-26, as the Kiwis flattened the tourists for 64 inside 28 overs and New Zealand’s premier bowler finished with match figures of 10-100.

It was one of nine 10-wicket bags Hadlee took during his career.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Black Caps celebrate one of the nine wickets Trent Boult took against England at Eden Park in 2018.

4. At Eden Park, Auckland, March 2018

England 58 (Trent Boult 6-32, Tim Southee 4-25) and 320 (Todd Astle 3-39) lost to New Zealand 427-8d (Henry Nicholls 145, Kane Williamson 102) by an innings and 49 runs.

Wouldn’t Black Cap fans just love something similar from the 2018 day/night test at Eden Park when they do battle in the coming days?

Trent Boult, who took 9-99 in the match, and Tim Southee had the pink ball talking, not outrageously, but just enough to make life difficult for the visitors.

England had no answers. Skittled for 58 in 20.4 overs, a heck of a lot more than they looked set to muster after sagging to 23-8.

They never recovered. Led by Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson tons, the Black Caps piled on 427-8, before inviting England to have another stab.

They were improved. But, ultimately, their 320 was still 49 runs short of making Black Caps openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham reach for their pads.

5. At Headingley, Leeds, August 1983

England 225 (Lance Cairns 7-74) and 225 (Ewen Chatfield 5-95 and Cairns 3-70) lost to New Zealand 377 (John Wright 93) and 103-5 by 5 wickets.

Talk about a result that stands out like a dinged up thumb, an oddity during an otherwise forgettable series.

Indeed, New Zealand’s five-wicket win, their first on English soil, was preceded by a 189-run hammering, and followed by 127-run and 165-run tickle ups in an emphatic series defeat.

In a match Hadlee, remarkably, fired down 47 overs without claiming a scalp, Lance Cairns took the only 10-wicket bag of his career to spearhead the win.

Ben Radford/Stuff Sir Richard Hadlee took two 10-wicket bags against England during his test career.

6. At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, August 1986

England 256 (Richard Hadlee 6-80) and 230 (Hadlee 4-60) lost to New Zealand 413 (John Bracewell 110) and 77-2 (Martin Crowe 48) by 8 wickets.

Pancaked between drawn tests, New Zealand’s eight-wicket romp at Trent Bridge proved the series winner – their first ever against England away from home.

As was often the case when Hadlee had cherry in hand and the opposition was England, the fast-bowler had a match to remember.

He bagged one of the two 10-wicket hauls of his career against England in the match, ensuring New Zealand needed just 74 runs to ensure No 8 John Bracewell’s first-innings century didn’t go to waste.

Hadlee took 97 wickets against England in 21 tests. The Kiwi great only had more success against Australia (130 wickets in 23 tests).

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

7. At Lord’s, London, July 1999

England 186 (Chris Cairns 6-77) and 229 (Geoff Allott 3-36) lost to New Zealand 358 (Matt Horne 100) and 60-1 by 9 wickets.

Who could forget perplexed England keeper Chris Read ducking a Chris Cairns slower ball and being cleaned up?

It was a memorable moment, one replayed endlessly at the time, as Cairns snared eight wickets to help set up the Black Caps’ emphatic nine-wicket win at the home of cricket.

Cairns bamboozled Read, who thought the Kiwi quick had uncorked a head-bound beamer until it was too late to pull out of his escape act.

Read wasn’t alone in struggling against New Zealand seamers Cairns, Geoff Allott and Dion Nash, as the Kiwis knotted up the series they would go on to win.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Kane Williamson is mobbed by his NZ teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes at Headingley in 2015.

8. At Headingley, Leeds, June 2015

New Zealand 350 (Luke Ronchi 88) and 454-8d (BJ Watling 120) beat England 350 (Tim Southee 4-83) and 255 (Kane Williamson 3-15, Mark Craig 3-73) by 199 runs

Thanks to New Zealand’s mammoth 454-8 declared in their second dig, the only realistic results headed into the final day were an England draw or Black Caps win, one they needed to square the two-test series.

A day after rain wiped out much of play, dark, brooding clouds hung over the ground as England resumed on 44-0, hopeful the heavens would open and help secure the series.

But it was not to be. Kick-started by Trent Boult nicking out opener Adam Lyth for 24, the Black Caps were on their way.

There was, however, resistance from Jos Buttler (73), Alastair Cook (56) and Ben Stokes (29) as England drew proceedings out.

Cue Kane Williamson and his “golden arm”. Just months after his action was cleared by the ICC, he took 3-15 in seven overs, including the big scalps of Cook and Stokes.

The Black Caps had their first test win at Headingley in 32 years, and just their fifth away win against England.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Caps keeper BJ Watling acknowledges the Bay Oval crowd after scoring a double ton against England in 2019.

9. At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, November 2019

England 353 (Tim Southee 4-88) and 197 (Neil Wagner 5-44) lost to New Zealand 615-9d (BJ Watling 205, Mitchell Santner 126) by an innings and 65 runs.

A superb double ton and five catches behind the stumps ensured BJ Watling bagged the man-of-the-match award.

But left-armer Neil Wagner was also instrumental in the innings and 65 runs pasting, bending his back and snaring 5-44 in the second innings to end the visitors’ fight for a draw.

They’d threatened to do so, leaving questions regarding the timing of captain Williamson’s declaration, after losing just one wicket through the first 41 overs on the final day.

Up step Wagner, who steamed in on a flat surface and bagged three wickets in a five-over burst before tea to sucker-punch England’s resistance.

All-rounder Mitchell Santner also scored a ton in New Zealand’s mammoth 615-9 declared, as the hosts solidified their world No 2 ranking.

Ross Setford England’s Steve Harmison bowls in the Basin Reserve nets after being dropped for the second test of the 2008 series against New Zealand.

10. At Seddon Park, Hamilton, March 2008

New Zealand 470 (Ross Taylor 120) and 177-9 (Stephen Fleming 66) beat England 348 (Jeetan Patel 3-107) and 110 (Kyle Mills 4-16) by 189 runs.

A match to forget for England, particularly for seamer Steve Harmison.

Accused of being underprepared because he opted to delay his New Zealand arrival for the birth of his fourth child, he copped much of the heat in the aftermath of the 189-run loss.

Harmison struggled to generate the searing pace he was capable of, taking 1-97 from 23 overs in New Zealand’s first innings of 470, which was highlighted by a fine Ross Taylor century, before captain Michael Vaughan relegated him to second change and gave him just four overs in the second innings.

“I love playing cricket ... it's my job. I'll try my nuts off every time. But I want to enjoy my family life as well. That's the most important thing in my life,” Harmison said post-match.

He was dropped for the final two matches of the series, won 2-1 by the tourists.

John Selkirk New Zealand’s Chris Harris raises his bat after bring up his half ton against England at Eden Park in 2002.

11. At Eden Park, Auckland, March 2002

New Zealand 202 (Chris Harris 71) and 269-9 (Nathan Astle 65) beat England 160 (Daryl Tuffey 6-54) and 233 (Chris Drum 3-52, Andrew Adams 3-61, Tuffey 3-62) by 78 runs.

It was the result which earned the Black Caps a drawn series, but one nobody talks about due to what preceded it.

That would be Nathan Astle’s batting blitz at Lancaster Park in the series-opening defeat, when he slapped 222 from 168 balls, an innings which included 28 fours and 11 sixes, and still stands as the fastest double-ton (153 balls) in test history.

Yet the Black Caps went into the third test in Auckland 1-0 down, and were promptly rolled for 202, with only Chris Harris (71), batting at No 4, ensuring it wasn’t uglier.

But Daryl Tuffey and Andre Adams combined to take nine wickets as the Kiwis knocked over the tourists for 160 to ensure it was game on.

Having set England 312 to win on the back of Astle’s 65 in the second innings, the hosts needed just 63 overs to dismiss England for 233 and save the series.

Clive Mason/Getty Images New Zealand bowler Matt Henry appeals for a wicket during day one of the second test against England at Edgbaston in 2021.

12. At Edgbaston, Birmingham, June 2021

England 303 (Trent Boult 4-85) and 122 (Neil Wagner 3-18, Matt Henry 3-36) lost to New Zealand 388 (Will Young 82) and 41-2 by eight wickets.

Here’s one – the Black Caps’ most recent win against England – which should be relatively fresh in the minds of Black Caps fans.

The eight-wicket hammering in the second test clinched a 1-0 series triumph, one Devon Conway was named man of the series for after amassing 306 runs.

But it was seamer Matt Henry who took out man-of-the-match in the decisive test, courtesy of the six wickets he took against a faltering English side.

To think the Black Caps returned a year later and were pumped 3-0.