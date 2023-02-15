Cyclone gives Bay Oval wicket a testing time ahead of Black Caps versus England

The pitch at Bay Oval ahead of the first cricket test between New Zealand and England at Mt Maunganui.

First cricket test: Black Caps v England. Where: Bay Oval, Tauranga. When: Thursday, February 16, 2pm start (day one of five). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport and Today FM, live updates on Stuff from 1.30pm

Sleepless nights, heavy machinery and shipping ropes have formed the major part of Jared Carter’s life this week.

The turf manager at Bay Oval has been preparing the pitch for the first cricket test between New Zealand and England starting at the Mt Maunganui ground on Thursday afternoon.

In a summer already beset by a notable absence of sunny days, Carter and his team have had to deal with the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle in recent days – leaving him weary and wary over what the wicket may do in the pink-ball day-night test.

“It's had its challenges, no doubt,” Carter admitted on Wednesday.

The wicket block until Tuesday had spent “pretty much three days under cover” as the venue experienced about 130-140mm of rain and strong winds.

“When we went into the cyclone, we were about a day away from game-day, in terms of where we wanted to be,” Carter said.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

To keep the pitch covered, the ground staff parked five pieces of machinery on the edges of the covers to weigh them down and also used “the big heavy shipping ropes to stop any flapping of the covers”.

Carter was logging onto cameras at the ground “every half hour or so” during the days and nights of the cyclone to ensure everything remained in place.

He said a lack of sunlight hours this season had already meant a challenging preparation for the test strip.

“We’ve had a lot more rain days than normal ... I know that we've had over a metre of rain extra in the last 12 months. Lack of sunlight makes the grass go a bit yellow and we'll find out how that will affect the pitch long term – not sure yet, doesn't happen too often.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The sun came out at Bay Oval as the Black Caps trained on Wednesday ahead of the first test against England.

Wednesday dawned fine and windy in Tauranga, ensuring Carter “got out of bed happy, that's for sure” and while some showers are predicted for Thursday, the following four days look promising.

Carter said he had similar problems preparing a pitch for a domestic one-day women’s game in December, but it didn’t appear to cause many problems for one batter in particular as Katie Gurrey hammered 183 from just 145 balls in a game which saw 513 runs scored in 92.3 overs.

And while both teams will still ponder what assistance the wicket will offer the bowlers when the test gets under way at 2pm on Thursday, Carter can’t give them much guidance.

“To be honest I've got no expectations out of this one, I'm just glad we got it here.”