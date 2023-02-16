England's Joe Root falls in extraordinary manner in first test v Black Caps

Joe Root's unorthodox approach played into the Black Caps' hands on day one of the first test.

Live by the sword, die by it too.

England’s Joe Root perished in remarkable circumstances on day one of the first test against the Black Caps on Thursday, with ‘Bazball’ in full effect.

The former captain was caught at second slip by Daryl Mitchell when mishitting a reverse lap/sweep shot off pace bowler Neil Wagner.

Root had already played the innovative shot successfully more than once and – given England’s new ultra-aggressive approach to batting in tests – may not be too downcast about his manner of exit.

Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum – both appointed last year to try and turn around a horrible run test results – England have batted with abandon and got the rewards to accompany it, with nine wins in their last 10 test matches.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Neil Wagner of New Zealand celebrates his wicket of England’s Joe Root on day one of the first test in Mount Maunganui.

They took to the New Zealand bowlers in the first session at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval, reaching lunch at 134-2 from 23 overs after home team captain Tim Southee won the toss and sent the visitors in.

Opener Ben Duckett made 84 from just 68 balls and looked on track to be just the seventh player to score a century before lunch on day one of a test, before becoming the first test wicket for Blair Tickner, one of two debutants for the hosts.