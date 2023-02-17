Trent Boult's test cricket absence explained - and when he might return for the Black Caps

The hosts had the Black Caps reeling at the end of day one in Mount Maunganui.

ANALYSIS: Trent Boult’s test career may not yet be over – but any appearance in the whites for the Black Caps won’t come until next year at the earliest, if at all.

New Zealand’s fourth-most prolific wicket-taker in test history wasn’t part of the home side that took on England in the first test of their two-game series which started in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Boult became a free agent last year, not wanting to be on call for all forms of international cricket in an increasingly packed programme, which is now interspersed with a string of lucrative domestic Twenty20 leagues.

The 33-year-old said he wanted less incessant touring and more time with his wife Gert and three young boys, while the riches and reduced time commitments of the likes of the IPL and Big Bash still allowed him to be well-rewarded for his talents.

He did play for the Black Caps in the T20 World Cup late last year in Australia, but opted for the BBL and a new T20 competition in the UAE rather than play two tests in Pakistan and a bunch of ODI and T20I matches in Pakistan and India.

The latter league ended shortly before New Zealand’s test series against a rampaging England team commenced and Boult was never seriously considered as a selection option – until an injury to Kyle Jamieson and the pending arrival of Matt Henry’s first child left the hosts desperately short on quality among their pace bowling ranks.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Trent Boult’s most recent test appearance for New Zealand was against England at Headingley in June last year.

NZ Cricket stuck to its guns by opting not to go, black cap in hand, to Boult to ask if he could be the solution.

The organisation said when Boult was granted a release from his contract last August that while it would consider him for internationals when possible, it had to give priority to players who were available for every game.

Hence why head coach Gary Stead decided Boult wouldn’t be getting a ‘Help: Urgent’ DM and Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn were summoned to Tauranga.

Former England great David Gower, here commentating on the test series, said the circumstances probably meant Boult should have been approached.

“He’s obviously a quality bowler, he’s been playing cricket for the last month in the UAE. I’ve been there watching him, and talked to him out there.

“If you’ve got a bit of a crisis of selection, Jamieson injured, Matt Henry unavailable, those are the unique circumstances that say: maybe this is the time to give him a game if he’s willing, of course,” Gower said on Spark Sport.

“But you’re also right that principles, cohesion of team spirit, looking ahead, trying to get people into a side maybe longer term, who knows. There are strong arguments along those lines. As an outsider I’d have said ‘let’s just ask him, is he willing?’, because he is certainly fit, I can vouch for that.”

Most Black Caps fans were distraught – and/or annoyed – that Boult, who lives near Bay Oval, wasn’t asked to bolster a side winless in their last six tests. But some supporters felt NZ Cricket was right in not begging for a player who didn’t want a contract and wasn’t interested in the subcontinent toil – even if they didn’t agree with one of the alternative options as a pace bowler.

There remains some clarity lacking over whether Boult would have even said yes to a Stead SOS. Contacted by Stuff on day one, Boult said he’d prefer to not comment at the moment.

The Black Caps selectors have always insisted there is regular communication with one of New Zealand’s greatest players – but outside talk persists of conflicting stances.

One source has strongly suggested Boult has effectively ruled himself out of playing test cricket for the rest of his career.

Another was adamant that NZ Cricket had told Boult he’d ended his own test career by asking out of his contract.

And yet another indicated Boult would still jump at the chance to play more test cricket if the occasion was appealing, and he was ready to dedicate himself to the longer form.

Which wasn’t the case this week.

Tim Southee was pushed hard for his thoughts on his long-time friend on the day prior to the first test starting and played a straight bat in response.

“He's made his decision at the end of last year handing back his contract,” Southee said.

“New Zealand Cricket have made the decision to back the guys who are contracted and playing domestic cricket here.”

You sensed rather than toeing the company line, the new test skipper would have loved to voice his true feelings – and most would expect he’d say: “Of course I’d want a world-class player bowling alongside me against quality opposition.”

Yet while it’s likely difficult for many to view Southee as an ‘old school’ cricketer, he still relishes playing all three formats for his country when he could have also opted to pursue Boult’s path.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Trent Boult and Tim Southee have long been New Zealand’s test new-ball combination.

As the new test leader, he’s big on loyalty and it’s understood he felt calling for Boult would have sent the wrong signal to the players.

New Zealand will play two tests next month at home against Sri Lanka, but Boult won’t play in those. Auckland left-armer Ben Lister, who made his Black Caps T20 debut in India last month, might be the next test newcomer instead.

Boult still appears likely to be back in action for New Zealand this year – possibly in white-ball games in England during their summer prior to the one-day World Cup in India in October, for which he is expected to be selected.

A similar summer of T20 leagues in Australia and the UAE could follow for Boult, before South Africa and Australia land on these shores in February and March for two tests apiece.

Boult will be 34 then, but has stayed in tip-top condition and the contests against our trans-Tasman rivals could be just what prompts him to extend a 78-test career which has returned 317 wickets – and more runs at No 11 than any other tailender in history.

Until then, best to let the matter lie.