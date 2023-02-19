Black Caps have to find a way to combat England's 'Bazball' in second test

NZ lost the first test to England by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

After day four, at Bay Oval: England 325-9 and 374 (Joe Root 57, Harry Brook 54, Ben Foakes 51, Ollie Pope 49, Ollie Robinson 39; Blair Tickner 3-55, Michael Bracewell 3-68) beat New Zealand 306 and 126 in 45.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 57 not out; Jimmy Anderson 4-18, Stuart Broad 4-41) by 267 runs.

Understandably, Tim Southee and the Black Caps will be pleased to put the day-night game behind them and return to “traditional test cricket”.

The problem for them is, England don't play traditional test cricket.

So New Zealand will have to find a better way to combat the tourists when the second test starts at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

The hosts were humbled by 267 runs at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Sunday to fall 1-0 down in the two-test series.

Call it Bazball, or Benball, or simply “England test cricket” as captain Ben Stokes favoured after his side’s triumph, the Black Caps will need to find a better way to counter it.

“I don’t know if gulf’s the right word,” Southee said when asked about the difference between the two teams.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell heads back to the dressing room after being dismissed during the first test against England at Bay Oval.

Maybe golf was a better one, because that’s what the winners will probably be doing on Monday’s scheduled day five.

“I think they strategically played that pretty well,” Southee said of how England manipulated the conditions with the pink ball under lights.

“You look back to day one, the ball did a little bit for us, but the way that they scored allowed for them to set up the match from there, and declaring at the difficult time to bat under lights.

“The end result is big ... it could have been slightly different.”

Southee said his troops would now “go back to the traditional test cricket with a red ball”.

“As a group, you re-assess, you move forward to a traditional test match at a ground that we enjoy playing at.”

The leader of New Zealand’s bowling attack said they don’t want to shirk from the challenge of England’s ultra-aggressive manner of batting in all circumstances.

“As a bowling side, you’re excited coming up against it – it presents opportunities as well.

“There’s only one way they’re going to play ... so as a bowling group, we know we’ve got to be better. You feel in the game the whole time – it may not feel like it at times, but with the nature they are playing, if we hang tough and are a little bit more disciplined, then things can go our way.

Veteran left-armer Neil Wagner tried to attack England with a string of short-pitched deliveries in the second innings, and while it got him two wickets, it was also the second-most expensive bowling effort in test history in terms of economy rate.

Phil Walter/Getty Images James Anderson of England celebrates his wicket of Neil Wagner of New Zealand.

“Every over there was a half-chance, or something that just gave you a little bit of hope that a wicket wasn’t very far away,” Southee said.

Resuming on day four at 63-5, New Zealand wickets fell regularly and rapidly again, with the only resistance coming from Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 57.

Southee defended his side’s batters, pointing out how the top order batted twice in the tougher conditions.

“They’re [Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson] three of the best players we’ve had ... we trust that they’ll come right.”

However, No 4 Henry Nicholls will be under heavy pressure to keep his place in the side for the Basin ahead of Will Young, after a run of 11 tests without a half-century over the past year.