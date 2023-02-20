England skipper Ben Stokes says it's not Bazball or Benball after beating NZ

NZ lost the first test to England by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Not ‘Bazball’, please. Not ‘Benball’ either.

“Just test cricket ... English test cricket, sorry,” said England captain Ben Stokes after his side’s thumping win over New Zealand in the first test in Mount Maunganui.

The ‘Bazball’ label has been applied to England’s ultra-aggressive approach to the test format, formed since former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum – nicknamed Baz – was appointed test coach last year and Stokes replaced Joe Root as skipper.

Stokes is not a fan of the tag, and neither he said is McCullum.

“I thought me and Baz had said it enough just to let people die it off, but it just keeps on popping back up.

“Although Rooty has stuck like a little badge on Baz's bag saying 'Bazball' on it. Not sure if he's picked that up yet, but he'll hate that.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport England's Ben Stokes became the most prolific six-hitter in test cricket during the first test versus New Zealand.

“He [McCullum] loves everyone else taking plaudits rather than himself – he was like that as a player and pretty sure he was like that as a captain, and we've seen that's what he's like as a coach.

“Bazball doesn't really have a good ring to it, does it?”.

England’s 267-run victory was their 10th win in 11 tests since Stokes and McCullum joined forces.