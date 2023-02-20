Matt Henry to return for Black Caps in second test but how far should the changes go?

NZ lost the first test to England by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

ANALYSIS: New dad Matt Henry looms as the most obvious alteration to the Black Caps XI for the second test against England.

The pace bowler missed the first test defeat in Mount Maunganui, but after partner Holly gave birth to their daughter last week, Henry will be back in the fold in Wellington to bolster the bowling for the series finale starting on Friday.

Yet after New Zealand were also comprehensively outplayed with the bat at Bay Oval, there must be the temptation to look at the options for strengthening that area also.

Given New Zealand were without the 31-year-old - along with Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult for the first test thumping – Henry’s presence will be a boost for the hosts, who capitulated to a 267-run loss on day four.

Henry’s availability is poised to mean either Blair Tickner or Scott Kuggeleijn will have just one test to their name, at least temporarily, at the conclusion of the series.

After a shaky start, The Blair Tickner Project is likely to be given a second showing after the CD seamer was the pick of the home team bowlers in England’s second innings on day three.

Fareed Khan/AP New Zealand's Matt Henry in action during the second test against Pakistan in Karachi in January.

Tickner wasn’t swayed from a steady yet demanding line and length as England sought to amass as many runs as possible while itching to bowl at the hosts again under lights. He took 3-55 from 12 overs and each wicket was achieved as the batters were playing defensive shots.

Neil Wagner will almost certainly keep his place – he took six wickets during the defeat.

But they came at a heavy cost, and you could form an argument that his recent test performances don’t necessarily merit automatic retention.

The left-armer was treated with disdain by Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook in England’s second dig.

Wagner has proved troublesome for the world’s best batters since his test debut in 2012 and will end his career with only four bowlers ahead of him on the list for most test wickets for New Zealand.

But he appears down on bite from his peak and doesn’t always get the difficult-to-handle bounce with his short-ball barrage that he used to with astounding regularity.

The England middle-order trio were delighted to go on the offensive versus Wagner’s bouncers and did so with alarming ease, even allowing for Pope’s dismissal.

Brook contemptuously smote Wagner back down the ground flat-batted a handful of times. He is a rare talent, but when England No.9 Ollie Robinson also summarily dispatched a couple of Wagner half-trackers in the same manner before tea on day three, alarm bells rang loudly.

However, Henry will share the new-ball with Southee at the Basin Reserve and Wagner would be used to fill a role he’s more accustomed to in tests – with the older red ball – rather than the new pink ball duties he had in his home town.

Head coach Gary Stead and Southee will undoubtedly assess the batting woes with a heightened awareness that the hosts batted mostly in far less favourable conditions – partly because of their own failings with the ball.

While replacing a batter desperately short of test runs – Henry Nicholls the most obvious one – seems like the simplest approach, adding a batter may be more beneficial.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Henry Nicholls again struggled for runs for New Zealand in the first test versus England. (FILE PHOTO)

That would see Will Young coming into the team at No.4, pushing Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell down a place each, to where they arguably fit better.

It would mean the Black Caps would field three quick bowlers – Southee, Henry, and likely Wagner ahead of Tickner – instead of the four used at the Mount, and the off-spin of Bracewell.

Given England rattle up their runs at an unprecedented clip, the trio of quicks shouldn’t be overly burdened with excessive workloads.

Mitchell’s seamers would be New Zealand’s fifth bowling option, which admittedly would mean the visitors would still be far-better balanced with their bowling. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have 1253 test wickets combined, Ollie Robinson has snared 65 in just 15 tests at 19.83, Jack Leach is a specialist slow bowler and Ben Stokes has 194 test victims.

That means the addition of Young, rather than a direct swap of personnel, is the less likely method of trying to solve the myriad of problems it seems the home side has heading into the final test.