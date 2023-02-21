Black Caps v England: Rain set to hit sold-out second test in Wellington

NZ lost the first test to England by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Dark clouds are gathering around the Black Caps.

Already 1-0 down in the series against England, New Zealand may struggle to bounce back immediately, with rain and showers forecast for the first two days of the second test in Wellington.

That’s also bad news for the fans who are lined up to flock to the Basin Reserve, with tickets sold out for the first three days.

Showers with strong southerlies are predicted for day one on Friday, with rain and strong showers set to prevail on Saturday. The forecast appears brighter for the final three days.

In the home side’s favour could be the pace the current England side play test cricket at – the first test at Mount Maunganui was finished before the end of the first session on day four, with the visitors winning by 267 runs.

“They are on a bit of a roll and playing with some real confidence,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead acknowledged on Monday.

While England’s players have happily talked about how positive the dressing room is and how much fun they’re having playing in a side which has won 10 of their last 11 tests, Stead admitted New Zealand were battling a bit for confidence after going seven tests without victory in the past year.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell heads back to the dressing room after being dismissed in his side’s second innings of the first test versus England at Bay Oval.

“I don’t think it’s unfair to say we are lacking a bit of that confidence at the moment, but I can assure you the faith is still with this group of guys.

“We don't try and get too high or too low around our wins or our losses.

“It's always difficult because the natural thing is, people like winning, people want to win. But the danger is I think that you start over-focusing on that as well, and you forget about how you got there in the first place.”

New Zealand won eight times and drew once in nine tests between February 2020 and June 2021, culminating in them capturing the inaugural World Test Championship crown by beating India in the final.

“We talk about our success through the World Test Championship, but we also had some luck go our way there as well,” Stead said.

“Now we're probably searching for a wee bit as well – it can turn around very quickly; one spell, one brilliant catch, someone goes out and gets a tough hundred – they're the sort of things that will give a lot of confidence in this team and I believe the players are here to do that.”