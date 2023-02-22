Black Caps unlikely to put England in a spin in 2nd test at Basin Reserve

Michael Bracewell will be New Zealand’s spin option for the second test at the Basin Reserve against England.

ANALYSIS: The most obvious selection move made by the Black Caps after their first test loss was getting rid of a player who didn’t play.

Ish Sodhi was removed from the New Zealand squad for the second test starting in Wellington on Friday, leaving allrounder Michael Bracewell as the home side’s only spin option.

While there may have been five minutes of thought given to the possibility of the legspinner being an answer to halting England’s Bazball charge, ultimately there wasn’t enough convincing data to suggest that could be the case in the capital.

How teams expect a wicket to play is always a major factor in selection, and the Basin Reserve has not been viewed as – or resulted in – a notable spin success for the hosts.

The Black Caps have won four of the past five tests they’ve played at the Basin by an innings. Yet the last wicket taken by a New Zealand spin bowler at the venue was by Mitchell Santner in the West Indian second innings in December 2017.

The four tests since have come up blank in the spin wickets column by the hosts, who didn’t select a spin option for two of those encounters. In the past four tests there, NZ have bowled 38 overs of spin – 28 of which came from Ajaz Patel in the second innings of a drawn game versus Sri Lanka in December 2018.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

England however are highly likely to keep left-arm spinner Jack Leach in an unchanged XI, and opposing teams have had better returns at the venue, with 13 wickets in the last five tests.

Bracewell bowled 22.5 overs of his offspin in the first test and had the best economy rate of the home side’s bowlers, while taking three second-innings wickets.

He made his test debut during the series in England last year and took five wickets in two tests, but at incredibly expensive rates, particularly in the final test at Leeds.

Since Ben Stokes took over as captain and Brendon McCullum as coach, spin hasn’t slowed down England’s attacking approach with the bat to any clear extent.

In seven home tests last year, spin rarely featured in opposing sides – England lost 10 wickets to the slow bowlers in six tests.

That all changed on their three-test tour of Pakistan, where the home team spinners captured 35 wickets, despite losing all three tests.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Left-arm spinner Jack Leach is a constant presence for the England test side.

Even as wickets fell, England scored at the following runs-per-over rates in their six innings versus attacks spearheaded by spin: 6.50, 7.36, 5.43, 4.24, 4.33, 6.03.

Bracewell was more than useful with the ball in Pakistan in NZ’s two tests – he took three top-order scalps in his four wickets in the first test and four big middle-order victims in the second test which gave New Zealand a huge chance of winning the test and the series.

Sodhi took five wickets in the same game and 13 in the series at 25.15 to usurp Patel as NZ’s No1 specialist spinner after a four-year absence from the test side.

The legspinner can turn the ball away from Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Foakes, and also made 76 runs in two innings in Pakistan, with a best score of 65, and now has a test batting average of 22.78.

But is that good enough for a test No.7 and to push Bracewell out of the side? England keeper/batter Foakes averages 32.40.

It’s certainly good enough for No.8, if New Zealand add Will Young in at No.4, push Henry Nicholls, Mitchell and Tom Blundell down a place each, and play four specialist bowlers – three quicks and a spinner, with Daryl Mitchell the fifth bowling option.

But it won’t be happening at the Basin. New Zealand will highly likely play four seamers – captain Tim Southee, the returning Matt Henry, Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner – plus Bracewell.