Henry Nicholls to get one more chance for Black Caps v England: Fleming

England's Ollie Pope, left, and Ollie Robinson, right, celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls on the third day of the first test in Mount Maunganui.

Former skipper Stephen Fleming says a “flaky” Henry Nicholls is set to get one more chance against England.

Nicholls is under pressure to keep his place in the New Zealand side for the second test starting in Wellington on Friday after a run of low scores.

Speaking on SENZ radio, Fleming felt the left-hander would be retained in the XI, despite dual failures in the first test loss by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui.

“He’s played for his spot a number of times,” Fleming said of the 31-year-old.

“I think they will stick, they will look for one game and then see what happens. They’ve been pretty conservative with selections over the past few years – they’ll probably roll him out one more time.

“But he does get a bit flaky … he is a little bit hot and cold. When he’s on, he’s very good, but unfortunately when he’s off, he is very off.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

Nicholls made just 11 runs in two innings at Bay Oval and is averaging 15.36 since making a century against South Africa at Hagley Oval a year ago.

”They need more from him. Will Young is sitting there biding his time, so there is an option if they want to replace him,” Fleming said.

The former captain also said he’d have preferred Trent Boult to have been asked to play in the first test.

Head coach Gary Stead said they decided not to ask Boult to play, despite Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry being unavailable.

“My initial feeling was you’ve got to put the best players out. You’ve got to let the public … and good crowd … you’ve got to let them see New Zealand’s best players operating, and the contest would have been better for it.

“The other issue of course is the New Zealand team went to Pakistan and did Christmas there and committed to that and did some yards while Trent chose another direction.

“So there is an argument both ways moving forward about whether he can pick and choose what series you want to be available for, or whether that, based on your personal set-up or … in principle, it’s an honour to play for the Black Caps, it’s a privilege to do so.”

Fleming said he would have liked to see Boult play in his home town.

”It might have meant England wouldn’t have been batting at that run-rate, even if he didn’t take wickets, he might have had a bit more control, therefore England wouldn’t have been able to dictate the timings for the rest of the test, which they did very well.”