Black Caps quick Blair Tickner fights back tears after Cyclone Gabrielle destroys father's house

An emotional Blair Tickner struggled to hold back tears as he fronted media at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps fast bowler Blair Tickner admits he found it hard to get the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle out of his mind when he made his test debut against England.

Tickner took 4-127 in his first game in whites for his country in Tauranga, as the hosts were hammered by 267 runs by the in-form tourists at Bay Oval.

But what made Tickner's contribution with the ball all the more impressive was that he took to the field knowing that his hometown had been ravaged by the storm.

Fighting back tears as he fronted media at the Basin Reserve ahead of the second test in Wellington on Friday, the 29-year-old Hastings native revealed the personal toll the cyclone had taken on him and his family.

"My father's house has been fully destroyed. It was good to get back, help them out," an emotional Tickner said after NZ Cricket allowed him and Central Districts team-mate Will Young to leave the squad for a few days and help with the cleanup operation.

"It's just hard times for the whole region so helping out neighbours and whoever we could. It's been tough, it's really tough at the moment, but Hawke's Bay is staying strong.

"Obviously I grew up there as a kid … it's just crazy to be honest. It's a bit hard to talk about, really."

Tickner's father owns a hire business and while home, he said he had been busy helping neighbours clear debris with a forklift truck and a loader. However, he soon found himself in a rather sticky situation.

"I actually got my old man's loader stuck, so I hope he doesn't watch this!" Tickner joked. "It's about a metre in mud at the moment. I probably shouldn't have driven around the neighbours' yard. They said it wasn't that deep and I got it stuck.

"So yeah, sorry about that, dad."

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Blair Tickner speaks to reporters about his experiences in the Hawke's Bay devastation.

Tickner admitted the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle two days before his test debut had put a dampener on proceedings, with his parents preoccupied with saving their home and possessions than savouring the biggest day of their son's sporting career.

"You dream about your test debut forever and expect your family to be there … my dad was good enough to come through, taking generators down to Hawke's Bay to help people," Tickner said.

"He just stopped in for about half an hour, luckily saw my first test wicket and then went on to a seven-hour drive home to help everyone.

"Luckily, my wife was there, but it's crazy times at the moment."

Tickner's team-mates had been supportive throughout and NZ Cricket has also come to the party, teaming up with ANZ for a special fundraising match when the Black Caps face Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Eden Park on March 25.

ANZ has pledged $1 million for the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Fund while all ticket sales will also be donated by NZ Cricket in what Tickner called an "awesome" gesture.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blair Tickner took four wickets on test debut, including the prized scalp of English batter Harry Brook.

"Hopefully we can have a sellout and all that money goes to them [people affected by the cyclone], Tickner said.

"It's round the whole of New Zealand – Gisborne, Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, up north of Auckland and Whangārei. So it's been hard for everyone throughout the country.

"I just want everyone to go out and support. You can help donate food and clothing all around New Zealand at the moment, so everyone can help."

Somehow Tickner must now switch his focus back to cricket and a series-deciding test in Wellington, starting on Friday. He is set to retain his place in the Black Caps' starting XI with fellow debutant Scott Kuggeleijn making way for the returning Matt Henry.

The heavy defeat in Tauranga extended New Zealand's barren run without a test win to seven and to make matters worse, they are up against a rampant English side who have won 10 of their last 11 tests, including six on the bounce.

Nevertheless, Tickner is relishing the challenge and believes the Black Caps can bounce back at a ground where they have enjoyed plenty of success in recent times, winning their last three tests in the capital.

"We weren't good enough in the first game, but we are ready to go again here at the Basin. We think we've got the right tools to do the job, and we just have to do it better this time," he said.

"I definitely want to get my first win in test match cricket and really want to do it for the people of Hawke's Bay."