Take Five: The big talking points for the second Black Caps v England test at the Basin

England scored a convincing win over New Zealand in the first test in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand’s run of six tests without a win rarely looked like stopping when England triumphed in Mount Maunganui last week.

The visitors dominated with bat and ball to triumph by 267 runs, giving them their 10th test triumph in 11 outings.

Under head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes, England have become the new darlings of test cricket.

Ahead of the second test starting in Wellington on Friday, here are five major talking points:

The weather: The capital has had a notably better summer than most of the North Island.

But untimely rain, showers and southerlies are forecasted for Friday and Saturday and seem certain to limit play to an extent on the first two days of the five-day encounter. Fortunately, that might not greaty affect the chance of a win for either side because of ...

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

Bazball: McCullum doesn’t like the tag, and Stokes isn’t a huge fan either.

But neither will deny that the free licence the side has been given to enjoy their cricket has resulted in a style rarely seen in test cricket to such a consistent extent over the past year. England scored at more than five runs per over in both innings at Bay Oval, allowing them to strategically dictate terms in the day-night match.

The hosts tried to counter-attack with an old-school Neil Wagner bouncer barrage, designed to pick up some cheap quick wickets, and while he got two, England still raced into another position of dominance by taking 110 from his 13 overs.

New Zealand’s top order: England weren’t just better with the bat – their bowlers relished two chances to attack the home team’s best batters under lights.

Accuracy and movement from Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson saw the vaunted Black Caps trio of Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Kane Willimson tallied just 101 runs in the two innings, despite Conway making 77 in the first.

Much more is expected from the trio aganst the red ball in the daylight.

Henry Nicholls: No one in the Black Caps is more in need of a big performance than the left-handed middle order bat. Nicholls has been terribly short of test runs since being pushed up to No.4 – he made just 11 runs in two innings at Bay Oval and is averaging 15.36 since making a century against South Africa at Hagley Oval a year ago.

Former NZ skipper Stephen Fleming this week described his batting as “flaky”, but Nicholls is set to get one more chance to prove himself as Will Young waits for another opportunity.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Henry Nicholls of New Zealand leaves the field after being dismissed by Ollie Robinson of England during day three of the first test.

A happy hunting ground: New Zealand have now lost their last two tests at Bay Oval, but the Basin Reserve has long been cherished by the home side.

The hosts have won nearly a third of their 65 tests there, with memorable triumphs over England in 1978 and Australia in 1990. Martin Crowe made 299 versus Sri Lanka in 1991 as he and Andrew Jones set a new world record partnership for any wicket (467) and McCullum went three better in registering NZ’s first triple-century against India in 2014.

New Zealand have won four and drawn one of their last five tests at the Basin Reserve, with the margins of victory being an innings and 67 runs, an innings and 12 runs, 10 wickets and an innings and 12 runs.