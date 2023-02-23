'I'm English': Ben Stokes plays down Kiwi roots on return to Wellington for second test

Second cricket test: Black Caps v England. Where: Basin Reserve, Wellington. When: 11am Friday, February 24 (day one of five). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport and Today FM, live updates on Stuff from 10.30am

As he fronted the media in the indoor nets underneath the RA Vance Stand on Thursday, Ben Stokes felt a sudden wave of nostalgia.

The England captain was at the Basin Reserve to discuss Friday's series-deciding second test against the Black Caps, in which his side will chase a seventh straight win for the first time since 2004.

Yet his mind quickly drifted back to his childhood, when he starred for Wellington's junior representative team.

“This takes me back to being a bit younger and practising in here,” Christchurch-born Stokes said as he took in his familiar surroundings.

“Doing representative stuff here for Wellington, a few nights training in here as a kid.”

Stokes spent his final two years living in New Zealand in the capital before relocating to Cumbria in 2003, aged 12, when his late father Ged took a coaching job at Workington.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ben Stokes returns to the Basin Reserve as captain of England.

The rest, as they say, is history, though he clearly still has plenty of affection for the country where he was born and raised. Just don't make the mistake of calling him a 'Kiwi'.

“I'm English, just to be clear on that,” Stokes said with a grin when asked about whether the resurgent England team's Kiwi connections – which include test coach Brendon McCullum and assistants Jeetan Patel and Anton Devcich – had given them an edge against their struggling hosts.

“Honestly, I don't think at all. The one thing that obviously Baz does bring is just knowledge of certain players that we might not be able to get from any footage or anything like that. But I don't think you can read too much into that.

“In the summer, when we played New Zealand early on [in McCullum's tenure], there were a few things that Baz was able to give us information on on some of their batters, which was obviously a great help.”

Stokes and McCullum have overseen a remarkably swift revival in England's test fortunes since taking up their respective roles before a three-test series with the Black Caps last year, which resulted in a clean sweep for the home side and the advent of the so-called 'Bazball' brand of attacking cricket.

1 NEWS Black Caps quick Blair Tickner has been home in Hawke's Bay between tests to help with the clean up.

England have only lost one of their 11 tests since, including a thumping 264-run win over Gary Stead's men in Tauranga in the series opener.

No surprises then that the tourists have named an unchanged side as they look to condemn the Black Caps to their first home series loss in six years.

Stokes suggested that veteran seamers Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson – who reclaimed the No 1 test bowling ranking after taking 7-54 at Bay Oval – and Ollie Robinson had all declared themselves fit after taking one look at the green wicket at the Basin.

“I just text all three of them saying, 'are all good for the game?' And they just said 'yeah'. So it was pretty simple,” Stokes said after the frontline trio skipped training on Thursday to rest their sore bodies.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images England captain Ben Stokes shares a joke with Brendon McCullum during a nets session in Wellington.

“There's a lot of grass out there on the wicket, but I don't think you can read too much into that, in particular here,” he said.

“I generally think that's what the wickets look like, but sometimes they can offer a lot to the seamers but we've also heard from Baz as well that sometimes it can play into the favour of the batters.”

Stokes will have his mother Deb and brother James in Wellington in the crowd to watch him lead his team out at a ground where he has yet to play a test.

He said there would be no deviation from their aggressive approach as they continue to rewrite the rules of test cricket. And if New Zealand change their tactics to combat 'Bazball', then so be it.

“If they do try and change the way they play, we'll try and counteract that in the way that we do,” Stokes said.

“I don't think it's right for us to ever dictate or say how other teams should play against us, as every other team has got their own way of playing, and we've got our own way of playing as well.

“If New Zealand are better than us this week, then we'll be able to say that. But we will just be going out there and trying to operate in the same way we did in that first game.”