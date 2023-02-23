Tim Southee determined to preserve Black Caps' proud home test series record

Tim Southee is seeking his first win as test captain after two draws in Pakistan and a loss to England.

Second cricket test: Black Caps v England. Where: Basin Reserve, Wellington. When: 11am Friday, February 24 (day one of five). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport and Today FM, live updates on Stuff from 10.30am

A proud record spanning six years and 10 series will be on the line when the beleaguered Black Caps take on England in the second test in Wellington on Friday.

In a golden era for cricket in this country, the men's test team haven’t been beaten in a home test series since 2017, when South Africa came away with the spoils.

Ironically, the eight-wicket win that proved decisive for the Proteas in that three-match series (the other two were drawn) came at the same Basin Reserve venue where Gary Stead's men will aim to arrest an alarming slide that has seen them go winless for a year.

Four of the five defeats in that barren seven-test spell came at the hands of former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum's resurgent English outfit, adding another layer of intrigue to a match the hosts go into as sizeable underdogs following a 267-run hiding in the first test at Bay Oval.

Yet New Zealand captain Tim Southee – still seeking his first win in charge at the fourth attempt – was upbeat about their chances of halting an England juggernaut that has reeled off 10 wins in their last 11 test outings.

“We've had a great couple of days training and a couple of days off to refresh and look forward to the test match,” said Southee, who admitted he was looking forward to exchanging the pink ball for the red cherry and returning to a traditional test timetable.

“We've played some good cricket in our conditions and also in other parts of the world for a long period of time.

1 NEWS Black Caps quick Blair Tickner has been home in Hawke's Bay between tests to help with the clean up.

“We had a group of guys, six or seven guys, that were a part of the side for close to 10 years. And that’s slightly changing now, but that's exciting times as well because that presents opportunities for other guys.

“But I think we know these conditions reasonably well and having won a few series here and a lot of games in that time, I guess that's where your home advantage comes into it.”

One of the reasons for Southee's optimism is the Black Caps' strong recent record in the capital, where they have won their past three tests and are unbeaten in five.

The return of fast bowler Matt Henry – he missed the first test while wife Holly gave birth to their daughter – was another boon for a New Zealand side bereft of experience in the bowling department.

“Matt's been a new ball bowler in the side for the last wee while and he's been around the test side for a long time, so I'd imagine he'll slip back in and that's a decision we have to make once we get a decent look at the wicket,” Southee said.

Either Blair Tickner or Scott Kuggeleijn – debutants in Tauranga – will make way for Henry, who has snared 55 wickets in 18 tests and is set to be one of four seamers alongside Southee and Wagner.

Allrounder Michael Bracewell the only spinner in the squad for what is likely to be a pitch that favours the quicks.

“It's usually a pretty good surface, it looks green a lot of the time, but there's been a number of hundreds scored here as well, so it's usually a pretty good cricket wicket,” Southee said.

“We'll have a closer look at the wicket once the covers come off and then finalise our side there.”

While the bowlers certainly toiled in the pink ball test (left-armer Neil Wagner finished with figures of 2-104 after 11 overs on day one, breaking an unwanted test record), it was the batters who came in for most criticism.

Southee's predecessor as skipper, Kane Williamson, only managed six runs from his two innings, while Tom Latham (16) and Henry Nicholls (11) didn't fare much better. Only Devon Conway and centurion Tom Blundell really emerged with any credit amid a dismal batting effort.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tim Southee refused to point the finger at the Black Caps batting unit after their heavy loss in Tauranga.

But Southee wasn't about to throw his underperforming top six under a bus, backing them to show their class and get amongst the runs at the Basin.

“As a batter you always want more runs, and as a bowler you always want more wickets. We don't have to look too far back to find runs from that top order,” Southee pointed out.

“It wasn't long ago that Kane [Williamson] scored a double hundred [against Pakistan], and Tommy [Blundell] and Dev [Conway] have been brilliant as well.

“Henry [Nicholls] is returning to a ground where he's had a lot of success over the years as well and done a great job for us here in New Zealand conditions.

“Like I say, guys would have liked to score more runs and got through some sessions, but yeah, there's a number of guys in that room who have performed in test match cricket in New Zealand and especially out here at the Basin Reserve.”

With rain forecast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a draw might seem like a safe bet in normal circumstances.

But with England vowing to go all out for the win playing their usual aggressive brand of cricket, that could actually work in the Black Caps' favour as they seek a victory that would tie the series and keep that unbeaten streak on home soil going.

“I think they've shown and they've said they want to play result cricket, so it's exciting,” Southee said of the tourists’ gung-ho approach.

“I think it's a great way to look at things. It's our job to get things right and hopefully we are in for a good test match.”