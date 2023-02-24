Michael Bracewell catch puts England in early trouble v Black Caps in 2nd test

Black Caps captain Tim Southee snares his first wicket of the second test, courtesy of a Michael Bracewell ripper at third slip.

Michael Bracewell’s huge hands helped the Black Caps make a roaring start in the second test against England at the Basin Reserve.

Bracewell took a fantastic one-handed catch to dismiss opener Ben Duckett to have the visitors 21-3 within the first hour of day one in Wellington.

Duckett edged a delivery from New Zealand captain Tim Southee to the left of Bracewell at third slip. The allrounder flung himself to his left, got his fingers to the ball and kept it in the air before grasping it safely before it could fall to the ground.

Bracewell had already caught Ollie Pope from the bowling of Matt Henry, after Henry – who missed NZ’s first-test thumping in Mount Maunganui when becoming a father for the first time – had previously started England’s top-order fall by having Zak Crawley caught behind by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

The home team made two changes to the side which lost by 267 runs at Bay Oval, with first-test debutant quick bowlers Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn omitted, and Will Young added as a batter. That left New Zealand with just three quick bowlers – Southee, Henry and Neil Wagner – to take full advantage of the useful early pitch conditions after Southee won the toss and chose to bowl.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Michael Bracewell of New Zealand is congratulated for his catch to remove Ben Duckett of England on day one of the second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

England are chasing their 11th win in 12 tests since former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum took over as head coach of the test team.