Kane Williamson within reach of test batting record as Black Caps fight back

A century opening partnership finally comes to an end on day three of the second test.

Second test, day three, Basin Reserve: England 435-8 declared (Harry Brook 186, Joe Root 153 not out; Matt Henry 4-100) lead New Zealand 209 from 53.2 overs (Tim Southee 73, Tom Blundell 38; Stuart Broad 4-61, James Anderson 3-37, Jack Leach 3-80) and 202-3 from 83 overs (Tom Latham 83, Devon Conway 61; Leach 2-58) by 24 runs.

More of the same defiance with bat in hand and the Black Caps just might save face.

It’s still advantage England. But a defiant 149-run opening stand by Tom Latham and Devon Conway has at least made things a little interesting after three days at the Basin Reserve.

Asked to follow on after their first innings was terminated for 209 inside the first hour on Sunday, they’ll resume their second dig on Monday morning on 202-3, still 24 runs in arrears.

It will be up to Kane Williamson (25 not out), who is three runs shy of Ross Taylor’s all-time test runs (7683) record for New Zealand, and Henry Nicholls (18 not out) to continue what’s been a gutsy fight – a welcome sight for Kiwi fans after two poor days at the office.

Indeed, led by Latham’s 83 and Conway’s 61 at the top, New Zealand enjoyed a rare patch of control in the series they trail 1-0.

Finally, after dictating terms all series, England didn’t have it all their way for a prolonged period of time.

There were hands-on hips and shakes of the heads. Heck, don’t be surprised if some of the English privately questioned captain Ben Stokes’ decision to ask New Zealand to follow on.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Black Caps batter Kane Williamson in action at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

After all, Latham and Conway defied them for 52.5 overs – three balls short of the length of New Zealand’s first innings – during their fine stand.

After surviving a testing 19 overs before lunch, they looked comfortable under the Wellington sun, both going past 50 and surviving the entire second session mostly untroubled.

However, having put on their third 100-run opening stand for the Black Caps, Conway was the latest Kiwi caught by Ollie Pope at short leg off left-arm tweaker Jack Leach’s bowling.

His demise promptly led to Latham joining him in the hut, lbw to part-timer Joe Root shortly after he became the seventh Kiwi to notch 5000 test runs (72 matches).

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Caps batter Tom Latham, right, led New Zealand’s fight on day three in Wellington on Sunday.

When Leach spun one past Will Young’s blade and pegged back his off-stump, New Zealand had lost 3-18 and still trailed by 59, leaving the out of sorts Williamson and Nicholls to hold off the surging English.

Their survivalist approach was in contrast to captain Tim Southee’s hitting to start the day, when he came out swinging and thumped some long overdue runs.

He particularly took a liking to Leach, at one stage tonking him for three sixes in an over on his way to 73 from 49, four runs short of his career-best 77, against England on debut 15 years ago.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Caps openers Devon Conway, left, and Tom Latham put on 149 runs for the opening wicket in their team's second innings against England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Having added half a dozen maximums to his test career tally (82), he moved into 10th on the all-time list, equal with England’s Andrew Flintoff and Australian Matthew Hayden. Stokes (109) sits atop the chart.

The big moment

It was drifting, for the first time all series for the English, as the Black Caps batted more than 50 overs without losing a wicket. But things soon changed when Leach had the prodding Conway caught at short leg shortly after tea.

Best with the bat

That was more like the Latham Black Caps fans are accustomed to. The left-hander’s 83 from 172 balls was a typically gritty innings at the top, one which included ample patience and good judgement against England’s probing attack.

He’ll just be irked he didn’t turn his 26th test fifty into a ton, after he was out lbw sweeping to Root.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport England part-time spinner Joe Root, middle, celebrates the wicket of Tom Latham in Wellington on Sunday.

Best with the ball

Leach, and not just because of the peach of a ball he bowled Young with. Having taken three wickets in the first innings, he caused the Black Caps' left-handers more angst than anyone with his ability to turn the ball into them. Twice, he nearly had Nicholls caught at short leg in the final session.

The big picture

This is why England’s ultra-aggressive approach is lauded. They didn’t have their best day, but the game is so far advanced with two days still to play it matters not. New Zealand is still going to have to bat most of Monday to swing this.