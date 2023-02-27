Kane Williamson becomes New Zealand's top run-scorer in test cricket

Williamson passes Ross Taylor's mark early on day four of the second test against England.

Kane Williamson now has more runs in test cricket than any other New Zealand player in history.

Williamson moved to the top of the list early on day four of the second test between the Black Caps and England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.

Starting on his overnight score of 25, the former test captain needed four more runs to move past Ross Taylor, who tallied 7683 test runs before retiring last year.

The 32-year-old, in his 92nd test, reached the new mark in the first over of the day when he clipped James Anderson off his toes to the mid-on boundary for four.

Taylor congratulated his long-time team-mate via Twitter, writing: “Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more,” with a red wine emoji.

New Zealand began the day on 202-3 in their second innings, trailing England by 24 runs with two days to play and seven wickets still standing. England lead the series 1-0.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kane Williamson of New Zealand. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Day 3 of the second cricket test at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. Feb 26, 2023. ( Andrew Cornaga / Photosport )

Most test runs for New Zealand: (* Williamson’s total when he set the new mark)

Kane Williamson 7684* (92 tests)

Ross Taylor 7683 (112)

Stephen Fleming 7172 (111)

Brendon McCullum 6453 (101)

Martin Crowe 5444 (77)

John Wright 5334 (82)

Tom Latham 5038 (72)