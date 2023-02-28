Black Caps beat England in second test to level series at Basin Reserve

Neil Wagner snares the final wicket to spark jubilant scenes at the Basin Reserve.

Second test, day five, Basin Reserve: England 435-8 declared and 256 (Joe Root 95; Neil Wagner 4-62, Tim Southee 3-45) lost to New Zealand 209 and 483 by one run.

New Zealand have pulled off the most staggering win in their test cricket history.

The Black Caps defeated England by one run at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday to draw the series 1-1.

They became only the fourth team in the history of men's test cricket to win after being forced to follow-on by their opponents. It was just the second time in the 2494 men’s test matches in history that a match has been decided by one run, after the West Indies beat Australia in Adelaide in 1993.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Neil Wagner of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of England’s James Anderson to secure a remarkable win on day five of the second test at the Basin Reserve.

After reducing the visitors to 80-5 in the first session of the final day, New Zealand saw Joe Root (95) and Ben Stokes (33) add 121 for the sixth wicket to seemingly set up victory,

READ MORE:

* Black Caps vs England: 'All to play for', says Kane Williamson as hosts eye one final push

* Kane Williamson landmark highlighted by 26th century in second test v England

* By the numbers: Kane Williamson's remarkable Black Caps test cricket career



But Neil Wagner removed both batters in quick succession and eventually decided the result when he had No.11 James Anderson caught behind down the leg side by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

“I saw it pretty well, and luckily it went in clean, so yeah pretty happy,” Blundell told Spark Sport of the winning catch.

SPARK SPORT Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell set New Zealand up before a late collapse on day four.

“When Foakesy [Ben Foakes] hit it over Beastie’s [Michael Bracewell’s] head I thought he was going to do it but like this team has done in the past, we fight to the bitter end.”

The Black Caps, hobbled by a back injury to pace bowler Matt Henry, looked poised to go eight tests without a win, while England were on track for their seventh test victory in succession and their 11th in 12 games since former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum took over as captain and Stokes was installed as leader.

New Zealand have now gone 11 home test series unbeaten since 2017, when they were beaten 1-0 by South Africa.

It was the first time a side has won a test despite following-on batting after their first innings since India triumphed in one of the greatest games by 171 runs over Australia in Calcutta in March 2001.

The two other instances were by England over Australia in Sydney in 1894/95 and by England over Australia at Headingley in 1981.

England resumed their pursuit of 258 for victory and a series clean sweep at 48-1 on the final day.

Nightwatcher Ollie Robinson departed early and when opener Ben Duckett (33) nicked off to Henry, the home side’s belief they could pull off a stunning victory was palpable.

On a wearing pitch which saw wicketkeeper Tom Blundell standing up to the quick bowlers, Neil Wagner grabbed a wicket in his first over as Ollie Pope cut to Tom Latham at a wide second slip.

When Harry Brook was run out without facing a ball, the tourists were 80-5 and under immense pressure.

Root and Stokes survived close calls but had battled through to 138-5 when Henry was forced to limp from the field after pulling up during an over with a lower back injury.

Soon after, Stokes showed notable pain with his troublesome left knee but battled on to last 116 balls and add 121 for the sixth wicket.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Matt Henry of New Zealand goes down with an injury during day five of the second test.

Henry returned after lunch and was unlucky not to get the desperately-sought breakthrough wicket in his second over after the break. Root ‘guided’ a delivery aerially through the staggered slip/gully cordon when on 75 and England 173-5, and in the same over, Stokes charged and edged one high to a leaping Daryl Mitchell’s left at first slip, who couldn’t hold on.

However, Wagner removed both batters in quick succession and when Henry had Stuart Broad caught, England still needed 43 to win with two wickets remaining.