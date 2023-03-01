England captain Ben Stokes defends follow-on move in second test loss to Black Caps

Second test, day five, Basin Reserve: England 435-8 declared and 256 (Joe Root 95; Neil Wagner 4-62, Tim Southee 3-45) lost to New Zealand 209 and 483 by one run.

England captain Ben Stokes felt his side could rip through New Zealand’s top order batting one more time to clinch a series win.

Stokes defended his decision to enforce the follow-on after the Black Caps won one of the most dramatic games in test cricket history in Wellington on Tuesday.

Needing 258 in their second innings at the Basin Reserve to win the second test and claim the series 2-0, England were bowled out for 256, with Neil Wagner (4-62) the hero with the ball.

Stokes decided to ask the home team to bat for a second consecutive time on Sunday after they were dismissed for 209 in their first innings – still 226 behind England.

He said he’d based his tactic on how England had easily bowled New Zealand out in the first innings in Wellington, and in both innings of the visiting side’s 267-run win in the first test in Mount Maunganui.

“Three innings before, we've managed to rip through their top order,” Stokes said.

”I knew that New Zealand would have to play pretty much the perfect game to win this game.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport England captain Ben Stokes after his dismissal on the final day of the second test against New Zealand.

”But even then, bowling them out and having to chase 250, it was always our game to lose. You’ve got to give credit to New Zealand, not only for the way in which they played to allow themselves 250 runs to bowl at, but also the way in which they bowled.

”Teams are allowed to be better than us. You can hold your hands up and say that this week, when it came to the crucial moments in the game, that New Zealand were better than us, and we're absolutely fine with that.”

England were within two runs of scoring their seventh consecutive test win and 11th in 12 matches since Stokes was given the captaincy and Brendon McCullum appointed test coach last year.

Stokes said recently that he wouldn’t be worried about defeats as long as the team was playing positively in pursuit of victory.

“We obviously are very disappointed that we lost the game,” he told media after the heart-stopping finish in the capital.

“If I was to come out and say I'm not bothered that we've lost it wouldn't obviously sound good. We always play our cricket giving ourselves the best opportunity to win whenever an opportunity presents itself to me.

“You can't live your life or captain an international cricket team living by hindsight.”

Stokes said conditions on day three still looked to favour the bowlers.

”But again ... international players are allowed to play well, and the opening stand which Tom [Latham] and Devon [Conway] put on obviously put a huge dent into the deficit when we put them back in. Kane [Williamson] played wonderfully well – he's a very hard man to get out when he gets into that rhythm.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Black Caps quick Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of England’s James Anderson to clinch the second-test victory.

”Chasing 250 is something that will probably just look back on in the batting group and just say we just weren't good enough this week.”

Stokes contributed a gritty 33 from 116 balls and put on 121 for the sixth wicket with Joe Root (95) but was battling an injury to his left knee which ultimately played a part in his demise.

”I'm not gonna lie, it is incredibly frustrating knowing that something is holding me back [from] being able to fulfil my role, especially as, as a fourth seamer.

“I've been working hard with the physios and the medics out here to try and get myself into a place where I can fill that role, how I have done over the last 10 years or however long it is. But look, I've got a four-month period now to get sort of even better before the Ashes because I want to be turning up in Birmingham, being able to fulfil that role properly.”

Stokes was asked if he had a medical diagnosis of the problem.

“I do, I'll keep it to myself.”