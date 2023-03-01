Take Five: Talking points from the Black Caps' astounding test win v England

The Black Caps came back from the dead to win the second test against England and save the series on Tuesday.

Tim Southee’s troops became just the fourth team in men’s test cricket history to win after being forced to follow-on after their first innings with the bat at the Basin Reserve.

The final outcome swung constantly on a nail-biting day five in Wellington before visiting tailender James Anderson was caught to give the hosts a one-run winning margin for only the second time in test history.

Here are five talking points from New Zealand’s most staggering test triumph.

Was it a wide?

At the start of the 75th over of England’s chase for 258 and a 2-0 series win, the visitors needed one run to level the scores, two for victory and New Zealand required one wicket to level the series.

Neil Wagner went short and at the body of England No.11 James Anderson as expected, but his radar was slightly off and the ball flew beyond the left-handed tailender around helmet height. Umpires Rod Tucker and Chris Gaffaney decided that – under test conditions – that the delivery didn’t constitute being called a wide, much to Anderson’s annoyance. Wagner had been called for a wide after a bouncer in a previous over which was clearly well over head-height.

The run for a wide would have ensured England could not lose the test and New Zealand couldn’t win. Anderson glanced the next ball from Wagner off his hip and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell took the catch to spark wild celebrations from the Black Caps and the fans on the embankment.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Neil Wagner of New Zealand appeals successfully as James Anderson of England is caught behind by Tom Blundell and New Zealand win the test match by one run.

Wagner’s fightback

The 36-year-old left-arm pace bowler was pasted all over Bay Oval in England’s second innings during the first test won in a canter by the visitors.

Wagner conceded the second-most expensive bowling performance in test history and with his career obituary being penned, didn’t fare much better in the first innings in the capital with 1-119 from 21 overs.

But the veteran never backs down from a challenge and when NZ needed wickets most, he got them on Tuesday – first snaring Ollie Robinson, then removing top-scorer Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes in quick succession when they seemed likely to guide England home.

He provided his own exclamation by dismissing Anderson to clinch a comeback win for the ages.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Michael Bracewell celebrates with team-mates after running out England's Harry Brook.

Bracewell’s rollercoaster

Michael Bracewell made a horrible error to be run-out late on day four, just when Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell had got the hosts on top for the first time in eight days.

He would have felt better on Tuesday by taking a sharp catch to remove Pope, then when he ran out the prolific Harry Brook he must have felt redemption was close.

But England went after his off-spin bowling – 0-73 off 17 overs. Then he caught Root out for 95. Then with England 225-8, Ben Foakes hooked Wagner towards the midwicket boundary and with Bracewell 15 metres in from the rope, the ball went over his head for four to Wagner's utter dismay.

No-one would have drawn a deeper breath than the Wellington allrounder when all the chaos had subsided.

2019 World Cup final flashback

New Zealand and England played one of the most dramatic cricket games in history when the hosts won the one-day tournament at Lord’s on boundary countback after scores were tied twice.

Day five in Wellington came as close as possible to matching that game for heart palpitations for both sets of fans.

Breaking the drought

New Zealand had gone seven tests without a win in a year. They’d twice got close in Pakistan. No-one thought they’d get anywhere near when 103-7 in their first innings in reply to England’s 435-8 declared.