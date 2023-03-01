Black Caps test hero Neil Wagner draws inspiration from England's James Anderson

Black Caps second-test hero Neil Wagner says he’s drawn inspiration from England rival James Anderson and isn’t done yet.

The 36-year-old took 4-62 from 15.2 overs in England’s second innings at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday as New Zealand scored a remarkable one-run win after following on.

Anderson, the last wicket to fall when Wagner had him caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, is 40 but is the No 1 ranked bowler in test cricket and has shown no signs of his ability fading over recent years.

“I said to him yesterday, having a beer with him, he's a huge inspiration to be able to do what he does at 40 years old, and you look at his body and the way he still charges in,” Wagner said on Wednesday.

”Yeah, I am getting older and your time is sort of getting shorter but it's not something I'm trying to think about too much. It's something I really do enjoy still and while that fire is still there and my body allows me to do what I do, is just to try and do it as long as I can.”

Wagner had been mercilessly attacked by the touring batters in the second innings of England’s thumping win in the first test at Bay Oval, leading to speculation his test career may be at an end this summer.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Neil Wagner of New Zealand appeals successfully as James Anderson of England is caught behind by Tom Blundell and the Black Caps win the second test.

The left-arm pace bowler said he doesn’t pay much attention to the doubters.

“I know my role for the team and it's not always an easy role. I've got to do a bit of a job up into the wind, but I love doing that and it's just finding a way of contributing.

“I reckon if you get disheartened and then you have doubt, then you're not going to be able to deliver what you did yesterday. You can't look too much, I guess, back in the past and too far ahead in the future.”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the victory – just the fourth time in test history that a team has won after being forced to follow-on – was testament to the spirit and character of the side.

“We've been through some challenging times recently, but that shows to me that what we're doing puts you definitely on the right track.

“I think when you look back over the last 10 years or so, we've been a team that's punched above our weight and I think yesterday was a great example of that as well.

“There's no guarantee, because we lose that by one wicket then people might have been saying different things, but that's the game of cricket we play. We know it's fine and fickle margins at times and it was that yesterday.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Matt Henry of New Zealand goes down with an injury during day five of the second test at the Basin Reserve.

Stead said he was optimistic opening bat Devon Conway and pace bowler Matt Henry will be fit for the first test against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch starting on March 9.

Conway didn’t field on the fifth day with an abductor strain while Henry went off before lunch with a lower back problem but returned to bowl after the break.

That means New Zealand will keep the same squad of 13 they had at the Basin Reserve for the tests versus Sri Lanka in Christchurch and Wellington.

“There's always people knocking on the door, and you always have those conversations, but we felt the 13 that we had here is the right 13 to go forward,” Stead said.

”Then we have a break for about seven or eight months before we play another test match after that.”