Black Caps player ratings for drawn test series versus England

ANALYSIS: Zombies still appear strangely popular in films and television, so the Black Caps thought they’d chime in by coming back from the dead against England in Wellington.

Facing the prospect of an eighth test without a win – and the first series loss at home in six years – New Zealand leapt from the metaphorical grave and grabbed a share of a place in the history books.

They became just the second team to win a test by one run and the fourth to win after being made to follow-on.

Here’s how the Black Caps rated in the drawn test series:

Tom Latham: 134 runs at 33.50

Failed twice under lights in Mount Maunganui but made 35 in the first innings in Wellington and could probably count himself a little unlucky to have been given out on review. Then helped set the platform for New Zealand’s comeback by batting for almost four hours and making 83. 6

Devon Conway: 140 runs at 35

Two good scores, the first when the rest of the top order vanished in the dark at Bay Oval, the latter in tandem with Latham at a pivotal stage at the Basin. Now has 11 scores over 50 in 26 test innings and 10 (when dismissed) under 20; the joys of opening. 6

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kane Williamson’s century for New Zealand in the second innings turned the second test at the Basin Reserve.

Kane Williamson: 142 runs at 35.50

Went cheaply twice in the first test and got out to a horrible unWilliamson-like waft in the first dig in the capital. Then produced the most Williamson-like graft and skill to turn the test and give the Black Caps just enough to defend. 7

Henry Nicholls: 70 runs at 17.50

After failing twice at the Mount, got a reprieve when Will Young was added to the second test XI instead of simply replacing him. Got going twice and got out, averages 17.54 in his last 13 test innings over a year and will be part of the squad for the Sri Lankan series. 3

Will Young: 10 runs at 5

Didn’t take his chance at the Basin Reserve. No idea if he’ll get another go versus Sri Lanka, depending on the batting/bowling balance and/or the desire to keep playing Nicholls. 2

Daryl Mitchell: 124 runs at 41.33; 0-61 with the ball.

Two half-centuries - the first at Bay Oval came with the test lost a long time prior, the second at a run-a-ball clip in Wellington to keep the momentum of NZ’s fightback. Four centuries and seven fifties in 16 tests is a fine return. 7

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tom Blundell celebrates the run-out of England’s Harry Brook on day five of the second test.

Tom Blundell: 267 runs at 66.75; six catches and three stumpings

The standout batter for the home team – admittedly in the best conditions – in Mount Maunganui, formed a partnership with Tim Southee in the first innings of the second test that stopped a rout. Fell just short of a deserved century in the second innings and finished it all by keeping superbly, fittingly taking the winning catch. 9

Michael Bracewell: 46 runs at 11:50; five wickets at 41.60

Had three horrible dismissals with the bat, then failed to use his bat when run out in an inexcusable manner on day four, threatening to derail the comeback. After bowling well to an on-fire England in the first test, got taken to on day five in Wellington. 4

Tim Southee: Six wickets at 43; 85 runs at 21.25

Patchy with the ball in the first test, but took a big wicket when required in England’s second innings at the Basin by removing Ben Foakes when only seven runs were required. Hard to judge his 73 from 49 balls in the first innings; was bold with his bowlers as skipper on the dramatic final day. 5

Matt Henry: Six wickets at 29.16; six runs at 3

The new dad had instant success in Wellington, but when he walked off clutching his back before lunch on day five, it was a massive problem for the home side. Made a surprise return after the break and his wicket of Stuart Broad helped towards the win. Essential in the XI without Trent Boult. 7

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Neil Wagner appeals successfully for the wicket of James Anderson to win the second test for New Zealand against England.

Neil Wagner: 11 wickets at 33.90; 36 runs at 18

New Zealand thought his short-ball barrage was a way to combat ‘Bazball’ at the Mount. Instead, the touring batters treated him with utter disdain. It was more of the same during the first innings at the Basin, before the 36-year-old produced another one of his performances that will go down in the folklore of test cricket in this country. 7

Blair Tickner: Four wickets at 31.75; 11 runs at 11.

After an inconsistent first effort on debut at the Mount, the 29-year-old was fine value in the second innings, earning three wickets against batters forced to defend, and rustled up good speed. May get another crack against Sri Lanka. 5

Scott Kuggeleijn: Four wickets at 40.25; 22 runs at 11.

A surprising call-up when Kyle Jamieson and Henry were late withdrawals from the first test squad. Occasionally hurried up batters but that may remain his sole test appearance. 4