Pressure on Black Caps after another reality check for under fire bowling unit

Analysis: Daryl Mitchell stood at the fine leg boundary, hands on hips as he watched a dispatched delivery motor across the Hagley Oval surface.

He was joined by a bunch of teammates. Almost everywhere you looked there were teapots in a scene repeated during day one of the opening test against Sri Lanka.

Mitchell ran his fingers through his facial hair in front of the lightly populated embankment at the southern end of the ground, clearly pondering the predicament the Black Caps were in.

This – leaking 305 runs and taking just six wickets on day one – wasn’t how it was meant to unfold after captain Tim Southee sent the tourists in on a grassy and green surface on a gloomy but mild Christchurch morning, one which felt prime for the Kiwi bowlers to wreak havoc.

Perhaps the Black Caps of past years would have. But this was another reality check for a bowling unit desperately missing Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson, one Southee and Matt Henry are carrying on their weary shoulders after taking all but one of the half-dozen wickets to fall on the day.

Indeed, anyone who thought the departure from these shores of the ultra-aggressive English would take the heat off the likes of Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner were quickly mistaken on Thursday.

The pair went for 156 runs from 27 wicketless overs, the majority of them under the Hagley Oval lights, which were utilised for the majority of the day, struggling for consistency in conditions conducive to seamers.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Caps seamer Blair Tickner in action against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

Too short, too wide and too easy for Sri Lanka, who didn’t need to follow England’s carefree and bullish approach, which often resulted in scalps being recklessly gifted to undeserving bowlers.

The runs flowed regardless, 87 of them from Kusal Mendis’ blade, as he and his countryman combined to hit 45 fours and a six, ensuring the score ticked over at 4.06 an over.

They were rollicking along at five an over in the opening session, reaching 120-1 at lunch with 88 of the runs not requiring them to bother running.

Not bad on a surface which offered bowlers assistance throughout the day, at least when bowlers put it in the right areas.

But Wagner and Tickner did no such thing – a growing problem for head coach Gary Stead and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen ahead of what shapes as an important second morning for the hosts.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner had a tough opening day against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, taking 0-68 from 10 overs.

As was the case against England, a good ball was too often followed by one begging to be pumped to the rope.

Both dragged down far too many deliveries, and neither came close to building sustained pressure on the opposition by hammering away at a probing line and length.

Tickner’s first 10 overs went for 67 runs alone, while Wagner, who admittedly got through a hefty workload against England last week, was pasted for 68 from 10 non-threatening overs.

For so long a nuisance to opposition with his sustained short-ball barrages, even his go-to method didn’t cause angst for the Sri Lankans, who pulled, hooked and upper-cut brilliantly.

It made for a frustrating day for the Black Caps, who went searching for wickets and chewed through their three reviews inside 48 overs.

Yes, Southee, who became New Zealand’s all-time wicket taker (706) in international cricket, and the second-leading test wicket taker (361) in the country’s history, is a fine bowler, but his review game is in the same conversation as former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson’s.