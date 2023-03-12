Veteran quick Doug Bracewell called up to Black Caps squad for second Sri Lanka test

Doug Bracwell is in line for a possible test return nearly seven years after he last wore the whites for New Zealand.

The Black Caps on Sunday announced the veteran quick bowler would join the squad when it assembles in Wellington on Tuesday for the second and final test of the series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Friday.

Batter Will Young will drop out of the squad following Sunday’s fourth day of the first test in Christchurch, released to play for the Central Stags in their Plunket Shield game against Canterbury in Rangiora, which gets underway on Monday.

Young, who made 2 and 8 in the one-run second-test win against England in Wellington, will then return to the squad after the Plunket Shield fixture.

“We think it’s important for Will to keep getting cricket under his belt,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead said.

“With the timing of this round and the next test we thought it was a good opportunity to get him on the park and have time in first-class match conditions.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Doug Bracewell could be back in action for the Black Caps in the second test against Sri Lanka in Wellington.

The Black Caps confirmed Bracewell would have been called up as a replacement for the England series when Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry (first test) were ruled out, but a minor groin strain prevented that.

That instead saw Scott Kuggeleijn and Jacob Duffy brought in, with Kuggeleijn playing the first test in Mt Maunganui and remaining in the 13-man squad for the Sri Lanka series.

It could now potentially be a shootout between Kuggeleijn and Bracewell for a spot in the XI at the Basin Reserve, depending on the fitness of Neil Wagner, who was forced from the park on Saturday with a leg injury.

Bracewell returned to action in the Plunket Shield last week, taking 2-86 and 1-24, and scoring 0 and 50, in the Stags’ loss to Northern Districts in Mt Maunganui.

He has played 27 tests – with 72 wickets at 38.83, and 568 runs at 13.85 – with the last of those coming back in August 2016 against South Africa at Centurion. He last featured for the Black Caps in April last year in the ODI series against the Netherlands.

“Doug is a skilful bowler who has been in strong form for the Central Stags across formats this season,” Stead said.

“We believe his skills will complement the rest of the bowlers we have in the group going into the next test.”