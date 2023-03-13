James Anderson aimed to hit Neil Wagner for 6 to win test v Black Caps

Neil Wagner of New Zealand takes the wicket of James Anderson of England to win the second test at the Basin Reserve.

James Anderson said he was confident of hitting Neil Wagner for a six to win last month’s dramatic second test between New Zealand and England.

The England tailender fell victim to Wagner to give the Black Caps a one-run win at the Basin Reserve, which levelled the two-test series 1-1.

But Anderson said in the previous over he faced from the left-arm paceman, he’d eyed up a match-winning six.

His batting partner, Jack Leach, had advised the 40-year-old to see out the final ball of Wagner’s over, with England needing six runs to win and the hosts in Wellington requiring one wicket.

But with the wind at his back, Anderson told Leach he fancied his chances of ending the match with one blow, when describing the nail-biting conclusion on the Tailenders podcast on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Honestly mate, I feel like I could hit him for six over long-on,” Anderson said. “And his [Leach’s] face was like ... 'Ummmmm ...'.”

SPARK SPORT Angelo Mathews century gives ascendancy back to Sri Lanka on day four.

“He [Wagner] had bowled two bouncers for the over, so I knew it couldn't be above my head. So I thought it was going to be waist-high, and I've played it a few times before ... I tried to absolutely smash it out of the ground, but unfortunately rolled my wrists on it,” Anderson said of his shot which beat Kane Williamson at mid-on and went for four.

“I had my eyes shut as well, there was a bit of luck in there as well,” Anderson said on the Tailenders podcast.

That left England needing two to win, and Leach played out a maiden over from Black Caps skipper Tim Southee.

Controversy arose from the first ball of Wagner’s next over to Anderson; another short-pitched delivery down the leg side which many thought should have been ruled a wide by the umpires.

“I watched [it] sail over my head,” Anderson said.

“I looked at [the] square leg [umpire], then I looked at Rod Tucker the umpire ... and I was like 'That's gone a foot over my head' and he was like 'Don't be silly mate, it's not gone a foot over your head'.

“Any other time in the game, that's given a wide.”

Anderson was caught behind down the leg side next ball, sparking wild celebrations from Wagner and the home side.

“I thought I got enough bat on it ... I turn around, I see the keeper taking it quite comfortably, two hands. I was quite relaxed about it. Normally I'd be devastated,” Anderson said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Black Caps celebrate winning the second test against England at the Basin Reserve last month.

The world’s top-ranked bowler said Southee felt New Zealand were due a bit of good fortune in a tight finish, after losing the 2019 World Cup final to England at Lord’s on boundary countback.

“Tim came up at the end of the game and said 'You owed us one, mate'. It was like ‘yeah, fair enough’.”

England captain Ben Stokes had earlier forced NZ to follow-on after leading by 226 runs on the first innings – only for the hosts to make 483 in their second dig, leaving England a target of 258 for victory.

“The follow-on is just the worst thing ... the worst invention ever,” Anderson said.

“If I could make a change, I'd just banish the follow-on. I think we did 210 overs in the field, straight.

“We knew historically the pitch at Wellington just gets better and better, so we thought that no matter what they get ahead of us, we could chase. It was still doing a bit as well, they just played a lot better in their second innings ... it was just hard work.”