Chad Bowes, Ben Lister in Black Caps squad for ODI series versus Sri Lanka

Canterbury opener Chad Bowes has been named in New Zealand’s ODI squad to face Sri Lanka.

Top-order bat Chad Bowes and left-arm pace bowler Ben Lister are in line for ODI debuts as IPL commitments rule a swag of top players out of the Black Caps squad.

The duo were named on Tuesday in the New Zealand squad for their three-game series against Sri Lanka, starting in Auckland on March 25.

The squad will be captained by Tom Latham, with Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner not selected as they head to India to prepare for the Indian Premier League following the second test against Sri Lanka in Wellington. Santner is not part of the current test squad.

The squad will also lose Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips to the IPL – which starts on April 1 – after the first game.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell makes his return to the ODI squad, along with Will Young.

Lister made his international debut against India in a Twenty20 match earlier this year while Bowes is Canterbury’s leading white-ball run scorer this season, with 373 List A runs at 46.63 and 359 T20 runs at 39.89.

“Chad has been impressive for a number of seasons at the top of the order for Canterbury as well as being an excellent fielder,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead said.

“We are set to play 16 white ball matches between now and the start of May so there will be a number of chances for players to test themselves in familiar and unfamiliar conditions. Tom Blundell, in particular, is someone who we’ve been hugely impressed by in international cricket over the past 18 months as a leader in the test team and then domestically with the Wellington Firebirds.

Stead said Lister’s selection was testament to his determination to recover from illness and injury.

New Zealand ODI squad to face Sri Lanka:

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen (ODI 1), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls (ODI 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (ODI 1), Mark Chapman (ODI 2 & 3), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister* (ODI 2 & 3), Lockie Ferguson (ODI 1), Blair Tickner.