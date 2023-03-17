Black Caps defy Sri Lanka's bowlers on day one of second test at Basin Reserve

Hosts bat well after being sent in, as the touring side struggle in the Wellington gale.

Day one, second test, Basin Reserve: New Zealand 155-2 (Devon Conway 78) versus Sri Lanka.

Dimuth Karunaratne wasn’t going to be the man to break with tradition.

The Sri Lankan captain did what was wholly expected of him after winning the coin flip before the start of the second test against New Zealand.

How much he may regret the seemingly obvious will emerge over the weekend, but he may already be having second thoughts.

At stumps on day one in Wellington, the hosts were 155-2 with Kane Williamson unbeaten on 26 and Henry Nicholls not out 18.

Only 48 overs were possible after overnight and morning rain delayed the start until 2.10pm, while darkness brought about a premature conclusion.

During that time, Devon Conway’s punchy 78 from 108 balls chiefly denied Sri Lanka the inroads they were hoping for as they seek to level the series following the dramatic last-ball win by New Zealand in Christchurch.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand opener Devon Conway drives during day one of the second test against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve.

In the past 13 tests in the capital over the last decade, every captain who has won the toss has sent the opposition in to bat, while 50 successive domestic first-class skippers have done the same as Karunaratne did on Friday.

In eight of those tests, the ‘win toss, bowl’ decisions have resulted in victories - including seven on the trot from February 2016 to February 2020 - but it hasn’t always been a rewarding proposition for visiting sides.

Sri Lanka won the toss and bowled in January 2015 and lost by 193 runs, while the West Indies were beaten by an innings and 12 runs in December 202 when New Zealand made 460 after being sent in.

Just last month, Black Caps captain Tim Southee inserted England, and they responded by amassing 435 before declaring eight down in a memorable encounter won by the hosts by a run.

While a green-tinged wicket and overcast conditions may have seemed ideal for seam and swing bowling, running through a test batting line-up also requires accuracy and application.

Sri Lanka fell short of those goals as their three-pronged pace attack couldn’t find a consistent line or length to constantly trouble the hosts, while the wind hugely limited the swing on offer.

Conway and Latham put on 87 for the first wicket before Latham top-edged a pull on 21.

It was the pair’s seventh 50-plus opening stand in test cricket, having combined for the first time for Conway’s memorable double-century debut at Lord’s in June 2021.

After 16 innings opening – the toughest batting assignment in tests – the pair’s average partnership increased to 55.

Of those to bat 15 or more innings together for New Zealand at the top of the order, only John Wright and Trevor Franklin’s 55.10 average pips Latham and Conway’s mark. Mark Richardson and Lou Vincent (41.38), and Latham and Martin Guptill (40.23), are the only others to average 40-plus.

Other notable opening partnerships from a smaller sample size include Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis (73.62 average across eight innings) who plundered in five drawn tests in the West Indies in 1972, and New Zealand’s first opening pair Stewie Dempster and Jack Mills in the 1930s (67.5 across six innings).

The hosts handed seamer Doug Bracewell his first test cap since August 2016, while Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella paid the price for dropping Kane Williamson during New Zealand’s dramatic first-test win by being dropped himself, with Nishan Madushka taking over the gloves.

However, Madushka also made a glaring mistake when missing a relatively simple chance with his left hand to catch the under-pressure Henry Nicholls when the left-hander was on six.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kasun Rajitha made the initial breakthrough for Sri Lanka.

Big moment

Williamson’s unbeaten century got the hosts home at Hagley Oval, and he is always the most sought-after scalp for NZ’s opponents.

Asitha Fernando drew a false shot from the country’s most prolific test batter just after the start of the second session, with Williamson on three, but the ball flew out of the reach of the field.

Best with the bat

Conway wouldn’t have been bothered about being asked to bat first.

The left-hander loves his adopted home ground, having made five first-class tons at the Basin, and looked poise to register his first test century at the venue before failing to keep a drive out of the clutches of left-arm spinner Dhananjaya de Silva.

Best with the ball

Kasun Rajitha forced an error from Latham and the right-arm quick should have doubled his wicket haul when finding the outside edge of Nicholls’ bat, only for the chance to go begging.

Big picture

The Black Caps will want to bat for all of Saturday to put the series out of reach of the visitors.