Kane Williamson scores 28th century in 2nd test against Sri Lanka in Wellington

Kane Williamson of New Zealand celebrates his century during day two of the second test against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Kane Williamson continues to set himself apart from the greatest batters in New Zealand test history.

Williamson notched his 28th test century on Saturday for the Black Caps against Sri Lanka as the hosts dominated the first session on day two in Wellington.

It was the second time in Williamson’s career that he’d scored three centuries in successive tests. The 32-year-old made an unbeaten 121 to help his side win the first test of the series off the last ball in Christchurch on Monday, after his 132 in NZ’s second innings versus England at the Basin Reserve last month was a crucial factor in the home team's remarkable one-run comeback victory.

The elegant right-hander previously made centuries in three consecutive tests – including two double tons – versus the West Indies and Pakistan at home in December 2020-January 2021.

Only four other New Zealanders have made three centuries in successive test matches – Mark Burgess, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell.

SPARK SPORT Hosts bat well after being sent in, as the touring side struggle in the Wellington gale.

Williamson went to lunch unbeaten on 113 while Henry Nicholls was chasing his ninth test century – and his first since last February – on 72 not out as they batted in partnership throughout the extended session to get New Zealand to 304-2.