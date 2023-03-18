Williamson, Nicholls put Black Caps in charge versus Sri Lanka in second test

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls each scored double centuries on day two of the second test at the Basin Reserve.

Day two, second test, Basin Reserve: New Zealand 580-4 declared (Kane Williamson 215, Henry Nicholls 200 not out, Devon Conway 78) versus Sri Lanka 26-2.

Battered by the wind on Friday, Sri Lanka were blown away by Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls on Saturday.

The duo became the first New Zealand test batters to score a double century each in the same innings as they combined to register the fifth-best run-scoring partnership (363 for the third wicket) in this country’s test cricket history.

Williamson made his sixth test double century in reaching 215, while Nicholls – who began the match under pressure to maintain his place after a year without a test half-century – was unbeaten on 200 when captain Tim Southee declared with the hosts 580-4.

At stumps, Sri Lanka were 26-2 in reply after Matt Henry struck first before Doug Bracewell’s test return got off to a wonderful start courtesy of a fantastic leaping catch by Devon Conway.

Williamson’s rich vein of form – it was his third ton in consecutive tests; the second time he’s managed that feat – further elevated him on his pedestal at this country’s greatest batter.

A year ago, the Black Caps were playing their fifth successive test without the then-skipper as he was sidelined by an elbow injury, with some supporters worried that he may not return to his best.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson scored double centuries for New Zealand during day two of the second test against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve.

But since Boxing Day, the 32-year-old has scored two double tons and two centuries in six tests.

He was quietly assured on day one in blustery conditions, but when resuming on Saturday morning on 26 not out, he immediately looked like a man at the peak of his powers.

Without appearing hurried, he quickly moved to his fifty with a classic cover drive and was constantly seeking to dominate the bowling.

After hitting just 19 sixes in his previous 94 tests, Williamson plunked two in a row during the morning session.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Henry Nicholls hits out on his way to an unbeaten 200.

His top-edged pull shot off Lahiru Kumara was caught one-handed but a step over the fine leg boundary, which had Williamson’s heart in his mouth for a brief moment.

But he didn’t remain concerned for long, playing the same shot to the next ball with far greater control, lifting it over the Basin Reserve gates for a second consecutive six.

He constantly picked up runs off his pads against a visiting attack again unable to find a consistent method of negating New Zealand’s position of power before registering his 28th test ton in the same style as his fifty via a graceful cover drive.

He struck 23 fours and those two sixes from 296 balls before perishing to a catch from substitute fielder Ramesh Mendis when aiming to hit Prabath Jayasuriya into the RA Vance Stand with the hosts swinging freely towards a declaration.

Nicholls relished the opportunity handed to him on Friday when dropped by debutant wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka when on seven.

He was given another chance when eight short of his ninth test ton and, with a burdensome weight removed, scythed his way through a tired bowling quintet, taking only 67 balls to from 100 to 200 as Sri Lanka’s fielding fell apart under the weight of runs and time spent on the heavy outfield.

Kane Williamson's highest test scores:

251 v West Indies, Hamilton, Dec 2020

242 not out v Sri Lanka, Wellington, Jan 2015

238 v Pakistan, Christchurch, Jan 2021

215 v Sri Lanka, Wellington, Mar 2023

200 no v Bangladesh, Hamilton, Feb 2019

200 no v Pakistan, Karachi, Dec 2022

Big moment

When Nicholls raced through for a single to bring up his ton, he could have been excused a hearty celebration.

Instead, there was a notably restrained raise of the helmet and bat and small satisfied smile from the under-pressure left-hander.

Best with the bat

Williamson was imperious for two sun-filled sessions.

After batting to resurrect the test against England at the same venue, and then digging in to guide New Zealand home in a nailbiter at Hagley Oval, the former captain flourished with his team in the ascendancy.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kane Williamson marched to his sixth test double century for New Zealand.

Best with the ball

Matt Henry bowled a brilliant line, taking the first Sri Lankan wicket as he, Southee and Bracewell looked far more challenging with the new ball than the visitors did among the wind on Friday.

Big picture

Sri Lanka will have to bat to at least lunch on day four to have a hope of halting New Zealand’s apparent path to a third successive test win.