Michael Bracewell gets IPL gig, Ravindra to replace him in Black Caps ODI squad

Black Caps allrounder Michael Bracewell will join the exodus to the Indian Premier League once the test series against Sri Lanka ends.

Bracewell has been called into the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad to replace injured England spin-bowling allrounder Will Jacks.

That means he won’t be part of the New Zealand ODI squad for their upcoming three-game series against the tourists, starting in Auckland on Saturday.

Bracewell will be replaced by Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra, who has played tests and T20Is for New Zealand, but has yet to represent them in the one-day arena.

READ MORE:

* By The Numbers: Black Caps batter Sri Lanka in second test at Basin Reserve

* Changes for the Black Caps test set-up more likely to come off the field

* Henry Nicholls ends run drought with double ton for Black Caps v Sri Lanka

* Williamson, Nicholls put Black Caps in charge versus Sri Lanka in second test



The home side will also be without Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner for the entire ODI series as they head to India to prepare for the rich T20 league, while the squad will also lose Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips to the IPL – which starts on April 1 – after the first game.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the moves provided opportunities for both players.

SPARK SPORT Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls each scored double centuries on day two of the second test at the Basin Reserve.

“It’s exciting he’ll [Bracewell] get a chance to take up the learning opportunities the IPL provides – particularly as a spin bowling all-rounder. With a World Cup in India this year it’s great to have players getting more experience in those conditions.”

Stead said he had been impressed by Ravindra’s development with bat and ball this season in all formats.

New Zealand ODI squad to face Sri Lanka:

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen (ODI 1), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls (ODI 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (ODI 1), Mark Chapman (ODI 2 & 3), Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister* (ODI 2 & 3), Lockie Ferguson (ODI 1), Blair Tickner.