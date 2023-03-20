Michael Bracewell enjoying his turn for Black Caps in 2nd test versus Sri Lanka

Hosts continue their dominance over Sri Lanka on day three of the second test.

Michael Bracewell’s much happier playing with his cousin than against him.

The Black Caps spin-bowling allrounder, who took three first-innings wickets as the home side again dominated Sri Lanka on day three of the second test, said he’d had years of experience at how competitive seamer Doug Bracewell is.

“My family grew up in Dunedin and Doug grew up in Tauranga, so we'd see each other sort of once a year and there'd be some pretty fierce backyard cricket games and forceback rugby games as well,” the spinner said on Sunday in Wellington.

Doug Bracwell was making his first test appearance in almost seven years as Sri Lanka were 113-2 at stumps in their second innings, still trailing New Zealand by 303 runs.

“He's played a lot of really good first-class cricket leading up to this point, and in all formats really,” Michael said of the seamer.

“He's put those performances back on the board, and it's great to see him enjoying his cricket and playing freely. It’s probably a lot more fun being on the same team as him, than coming up against him.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Michael Bracewell, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya De Silva for New Zealand during day three of the second test.

Michael Bracewell helped New Zealand roll their rivals for 164 in their first-innings reply to the home side’s whopping 580-4 declared, taking 3-50.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal looked like they had a predetermined plan to attack his offspin, not allowing him to settle into a rhythm over a lengthy spell with a swag of runs to play with.

But that backfired spectacularly immediately after lunch when Chandimal danced past a delivery, leaving him stranded to the tidy glovework of Tom Blundell.

“I was a bit surprised he missed it.

“It did bounce and turn a little bit more than probably I expected as well. You see him come down and you know it's a chance that it could be a wicket, but it's probably also a chance of going out of the ground.”

Bracewell entered the weekend boosted by a surprise call-up to the Indian Premier League as a replacement for England's offspinning allrounder Will Jacks at the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise, under the guidance of former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson.

“I haven't afforded myself too much time to get too excited because obviously there's a big game in front of me.

“He [Hesson] was the coach of the team when I've made my first class debut, so it'll be pretty cool to link up with him again and probably share a few old Otago stories along the way.”

Bracewell had limited first-class experience as an offspinner when he made his test debut last year in England.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Doug Bracewell bowls for New Zealand during day three in Wellington.

In his eighth test, the 32-year-old has taken 22 wickets and while they may have been expensive – his average is more than 40 at an economy rate more than four – half of his tests have been against the ultra-aggressive England batting line-up and the member of one of New Zealand's most famous cricket families has been a sparkplug at times with the ball in his brief international career.

Spin has rarely been used in tests at the Basin Reserve by the home team in recent seasons and his three wickets were the most in a first innings by a slow bowler from New Zealand at the venue since left-armer Bruce Martin took 4-130 from 48 overs against England 10 years ago, as he got notable bounce and turn.

“I've seen a little bit domestically, so I guess it's not a complete surprise, but I guess the amount of turn and bounce is probably a little bit of a surprise – you might get it on the last day of a four-day game. So to happen on day three is pretty exciting as a spinner.”

Second test, day three, Basin Reserve: New Zealand 580-4 dec versus Sri Lanka 164 (Dimuth Karunaratne 89; Matt Henry 3-44, Michael Bracewell 3-50) and 113-2 (Karunaratne 51, Kusal Mendis 50).