Test bowling depth the major concern for Black Caps despite three consecutive wins

ANALYSIS: When Tim Southee came out to bat 15 balls after tea on day two of the second test against England, he must have wondered what mess he’d wandered into.

Appointed as the new skipper two months prior, Southee knew his side was facing an eighth test without victory – and a sixth defeat during that run.

The high-flying visitors had romped to 435-8 declared at five runs an over – after being sent in to bat by Southee – and then ran through New Zealand’s top and middle-order to have them on their knees at 103-7.

Scribes sharpened their metaphorical knives and comments moderators stacked up on energy drinks and carbo snacks as the goodwill of a World Test Championship crown looked set to be blown down Adelaide Road forever.

The home team leader responded with a belligerent 73 from just 49 balls – yet even that still felt like a forlorn gesture of defiance as the Black Caps failed to pass the follow-on mark.

But instead of batting New Zealand into the ground, Southee’s opposite Ben Stokes felt his bowlers – who took just 53.2 overs to dismiss the hosts – could do it comfortably for the fourth consecutive time in the series.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand captain Tim Southee hits out against England during the second test at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

This time, the defending test champions – with their mace already destined to a new home – took advantage of the best batting conditions of the summer to finally shine. Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway gave them a solid platform before Kane Williamson – aided by Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell – pushed them towards a chance at a remarkable victory, which was sealed courtesy of Southee, Matt Henry and Neil Wagner.

Twenty-three days after Southee walked out in a seemingly hopeless situation, he and his colleagues were celebrating a third consecutive test win after beating Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs at the same venue.

New Zealand rode some good fortune to win two heart-stopping tests in succession over England and Sri Lanka, but along the way also exhibited many of the attributes that’s made them so successful at home.

Yet three wins on the trot does not mean this is a side near the peak of their powers – New Zealand finished outside the top five in the second series of the WTC.

The Black Caps are significantly weaker without Trent Boult in their bowing arsenal.

The left-armer with 317 test wickets has missed all six tests since being released from his contract last August, and it’s impossible not to think his presence would have resulted in a series victory in Pakistan over Christmas/New Year, along with a far stiffer task for England’s top-order facing the pink ball under lights in Mount Maunganui.

A recurrence of Kyle Jamieson’s back injury struggles was a huge blow just days out from the England series.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson hasn’t played a test for New Zealand since June last year due to a back problem.

The tourists have such great depth in their pace bowling ranks that they could get within two runs of a series sweep without speedsters Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and while Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn and Doug Bracewell toiled dutifully, they’re second-tier options.

Neil Wagner has insisted he’ll be back from the two injuries which ruled him out of the final test of the home season, for two tests away to Bangladesh at the end of the year.

But there were undeniable signs over summer that the seemingly indefatigable 37-year-old left-armer is close to the end of his 12-year test career, which was probably extended this summer by the absences of Boult and Jamieson.

The batting is far less problematic – Henry Nicholls ended a worrying run-drought on a high and will continue to be pushed for a place by Will Young and Glenn Phillips – but a line-up of Latham, Conway, Williamson, Mitchell and Blundell is clearly as good as any from the past 93 years.

That spine will still be in place for next season’s mouth-watering home test schedule, with visits from South Africa and Australia, but the availability of Boult and Jamieson will be the key as to how much Black Caps fans salivate over those encounters – and what the results will be.