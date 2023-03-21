Black Caps captain Tim Southee cherishes test series win over Sri Lanka

“It's test cricket – it's not easy.”

Black Caps captain Tim Southee was at least preparing to sleep easier on Monday night after his side wrapped up the test series against Sri Lanka with a win by an innings and 58 runs.

New Zealand took the final wicket of the visiting side just before 6:30pm at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, with a day to spare in the second and final test, but with a worried eye on Tuesday’s weather forecast.

MetService forecast rain with gale northerlies for the capital overnight, before clearing with the wind easing. Then, in the afternoon: “showers with strong southwesterlies developing”.

When the ninth wicket partnership of Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara batted for more than 14 overs in the final session, it looked like day five would be required, despite Sri Lanka still being short of making New Zealand bat again.

But the skipper picked up the last two wickets as overtime approached in fading light, to give his team their third test win on the trot and a 2-0 series triumph.

“I think there's been a lot of character shown throughout the home summer,” Southee said, which included a drawn series against England which seemed a hugely forlorn proposition on day two of the second test.

“And some also in Pakistan as well – a tough place to go, and we got ourselves in positions to win both of those matches over there as well.

”It's been a pleasing few months in the whites, and we’ve had a number of different guys stepping up at different times as well, which has been pleasing and a couple of familiar faces stepping up as well.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell celebrate New Zealand’s win over Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve.

“So it's just been great. We've won from different positions as well, and we've showed character to bounce back after a loss at the Mount [to England].”

Southee said he and his team-mates were keen not to have to return on Tuesday.

“I guess still having a day left, you'd like to think we would have got the job done, but with the weather around tomorrow it's nice to have it finished off tonight.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tim Southee walking off after the Black Caps toiled away to clinch victory in their second test against Sri Lanka.

“It was getting a little bit dark and with the forecast not looking great, that was one of the reasons behind enforcing the follow-on – we knew that tomorrow's weather wasn't looking flash.”

Southee took 3-51 and Blair Tickner 3-84 as four Sri Lankan batters made half-centuries, headed by Dhananjaya de Silva’s 98.

“Blair Tickner’s spell at the start of the day, coming into the wind and to be able to get the two guys early was massive and set up the day,” Southee said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Blair Tickner took three wickets for New Zealand in Sri Lanka’s second innings.

In his third test, Tickner was used in a role usually filled by the injured Neil Wagner, as he came around the wicket and bowled consistently short at the batter’s bodies, with a heavy leg-side field.

Southee said the slow surface and an old ball made the approach feel like the best way of breaking through Sri Lanka’s resistance.

“We had Matt [Henry] at the other end by more traditional methods, and then we thought Blair doing that was our best chance to get a couple of early wickets.”

Second test, day four, Basin Reserve: New Zealand 580-4 dec beat Sri Lanka 164 and 358 (Dhananjaya de Silva 98, Dinesh Chandimal 62, Dimuth Karunaratne 51, Kusal Mendis 50; Tim Southee 3-51, Blair Tickner 3-84) by an innings and 58 runs.