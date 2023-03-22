Black Caps player ratings from their 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

After a nail-biter in Christchurch, New Zealand dispatched Sri Lanka comfortably in Wellington to seal a 2-0 series win.

It was the third win on the trot for the Black Caps in the test arena, with the one-day game now the focus with the World Cup in India in October-November the big target.

Here’s how the players rated in the last two tests of the home season:

Tom Latham: 112 runs at 37.33

Looked on his way to a traditional big score against Sri Lanka in the first test at Hagley Oval before a cracking yorker sent him to the pavilion. Got starts in the other two, with his 87-run partnership on day one in Wellington with Devon Conway a decent factor in New Zealand gaining supremacy after being sent in. 5

READ MORE:

* Gary Stead says it's time for separate Black Caps coaching roles

* Black Caps captain Tim Southee cherishes test series win over Sri Lanka

* Black Caps win second test and series over Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve



Devon Conway: 113 runs at 37.66

His 78 in Wellington paved the way for the double centuries to follow for Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls. The two left-handers have developed an excellent partnership at the top of the order. 5

Kane Williamson: 337 runs at 168.50

Got out softly in the first innings in Christchurch and rectified that with a wonderfully-paced match-winning knock in the second. Was at his imperious best at the Basin Reserve. 9

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Henry Nicholls made an unbeaten double century for New Zealand in the second test against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve.

Henry Nicholls: 222 runs at 111

Was walking through the swinging doors of the Last Chance saloon when going out to bat at the Basin, and dodged a bullet when dropped by the wicketkeeper on seven. Made the most of that – and another spill when short of a century – and nine test tons are not to be sneezed at. 7

Daryl Mitchell: 200 runs at 66.66

A superb ton in the first innings in Christchurch and gave his side the added impetus they needed in their successful second-innings chase. Averages 57.21 in tests and his sample size of 27 innings grows in significance. 8

Tom Blundell: 27 runs at 13.50, nine catches and one stumping

Rare back-to-back misses with the bat in Christchurch, falling victim to a fantastic delivery in the run chase. Again highly competent with the gloves. 5

Michael Bracewell: Six wickets at 32.33, 35 runs at 17.50

Has to be currently viewed as a bowling allrounder. In that regard, did a good job in ensuring Sri Lanka had to follow-on at the Basin. An attacking spinner instead of a containing one. His batting hasn’t matched his ability. 5

Tim Southee: 11 wickets at 17.63, 26 runs at 13

Started the series with a five-wicket bag at Hagley and ended it by finishing off Sri Lanka’s stubborn resistance to avoid worries about day five weather in Wellington. Is making a good fist of captaincy too. 8

Matt Henry: 11 wickets at 23.09, 76 runs at 38

Constantly bowled an excelllent line which had the visiting batters troubled. Looked to relish his chance to have a real impact in a side without Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson. Such a useful lower-order bat too. 8

Joe Allison/Getty Images Matt Henry of New Zealand celebrates after dismissing Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka during day four of the first test in Christchurch.

Neil Wagner: 0-77, 27 runs at 27

Sri Lanka’s batters went at the veteran in the same manner England’s did, before dual injuries ruled him out of the rest of the series – bar his last-ball dash from the non-striker’s end. 3

Doug Bracewell: Two wickets at 38.50

Wasn’t out of place in his first test appearance in almost seven years and may yet battle with Blair Tickner for a third-seamer spot next test season. 5

Blair Tickner: Eight wickets at 38.50, 2 runs (not out)

Took on the into-the-wind, Wagner-impersonating role with gusto on day four in the capital. It was his second impactful effort after knocking over the top-order as first-change in Hagley. 6