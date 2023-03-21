Gary Stead says it's time for separate Black Caps coaching roles

Gary Stead believes it’s time the Black Caps had separate test and white-ball coaches.

But the New Zealand head coach said that wouldn’t be a determining factor whether he may continue in charge of the side.

Stead’s contract ends following the one-day World Cup in India in November and the 51-year-old said on Tuesday he’s not sure if the second-test win over Sri Lanka the previous day will be his last act as test coach.

“The next cycle of the World Test Championship games is after my contract’s out, and I guess we'll just have to wait and see how that evolves with time and where New Zealand Cricket and I get to, with discussions around my future ... it's too early to know.

“If that happens, that happens – everyone's shelf life comes to an end at some stage. So if it's deemed that I can't offer anything more to the team, then I walk away a happy man still.”

Stead, who was in charge of the side which won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, said the Black Caps would be well-served by having separate coaches for the red-ball team, and the one-day/Twenty20 side, like England and South Africa do.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand coach Gary Stead’s contract ends after the one-day World Cup in November.

“I think it's time that we do need to split off and look at it.

“I think the modern game is becoming very, very tough for players and coaches to try and sustain everything across that whole period of time and, New Zealand Cricket and I are definitely talking about that as an option.”

But Stead said a move in that direction wouldn’t sway what happens with his coaching future.

“No, no, I don't think so.

“I think these are a great bunch of guys to work with. It's a fantastic team to be part of. So it really just will come down to discussions with New Zealand Cricket and I, and when we get to around what that looks like.”

Stead said pace bowler Kyle Jamieson’s surgery for a back stress fracture which ruled him out of the home test season had gone well.

“Kyle's in the early stages of his rehab at the moment and it's still too early to be able to give you dates of when he will return to play.”

The coach also has plans to chat to left-arm quick bowler Trent Boult about his availability over the next year.

“Trent and I will be talking in the near future before he goes to the IPL and just trying to, I guess, work out where we both lie with expectations as well, but it's still a little bit early.

“Trent’s made it clear right from the start he's keen to play that World Cup.”