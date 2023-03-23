Daryl Mitchell, Melie Kerr major winners at the New Zealand Cricket awards

Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a century against Sri Lanka.

Daryl Mitchell and Melie Kerr have carried off the big prizes at the New Zealand Cricket Awards ceremony.

Mitchell was handed the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal as the country’s men’s cricketer of the year, while Kerr captured the inaugural Debbie Hockley Medal as New Zealand’s top women’s player in Auckland on Thursday night.

Mitchell, who also won the Redpath Cup for men’s first-class batting, scored four test centuries in the qualifying period for the awards, which saw him climb to No.8 in the World Test batting rankings.

He ended the year with 913 test runs at an average of 70.23, with a highest score of 190 against England at Trent Bridge.

Legspinning allrounder Kerr was also named the Women’s T20I Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old was the White Ferns’ second-highest T20I run-scorer with 423 runs at 32.53 (strike-rate 112.20) and equal second-highest wicket-taker with 17 at 20.41 (economy rate 5.52). She also averaged 40.66 with the bat in ODIs.

TVNZ The upcoming T20 Cricket: Black Caps v Sri Lanka match will feature Te Reo Māori commentary.

Veteran Suzie Bates was named the women’s ODI Player of the Year for significant contributions with the bat against the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was named the test Player of the Year, after tallying 849 runs at 60.64 - including two centuries and six fifties- and he also effected 38 dismissals, including his legside catch to dismiss England’s James Anderson to give the hosts a thrilling one-run win at the Basin Reserve last month.

Test captain Tim Southee won the Winsor Cup for men’s first-class bowling after taking 32 test wickets to increase his career tally to 370, overtaking Daniel Vettori as New Zealand’s second-highest test wicket-taker behind Sir Richard Hadlee.

Glenn Phillips was named the men’s T20I Player of the Year, having made 740 runs at 38.94 (strike-rate 148.89), which included a century against Sri Lanka in the World Cup in Australia.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images White Ferns allrounder Melie Kerr captured the inaugural Debbie Hockley Medal as New Zealand’s top women’s player.

Michael Bracewell won the men’s ODI Player of the Year award after featuring with two rapid centuries - an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls against Ireland, and 140 off 78 balls against India at Hyderabad. He also took 14 wickets with his offspin.

On the domestic front, Kate Anderson was recognised for a break-out year for Canterbury with the bat, winning the Ruth Martin Cup for domestic women’s batting, the Women’s Super Smash Player of the Year award, and was named the Women’s Domestic Player of the Year.

Anderson’s Canterbury team-mate, Gabby Sullivan, was awarded the Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s domestic bowling, after dominating the wicket-taking charts in both the 50-over and 20-over formats.

Otago Volts all-rounder Dean Foxcroft dominated the domestic awards for men, winning the Men’s Super Smash Player of the Year and Men’s Domestic Player of the Year Awards.

The Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Service to Cricket was awarded to the New Zealand Cricket Players Association long-standing chief executive, Heath Mills.

NZ Cricket chair Martin Snedden said Mills was now recognised as the foremost authority on player advocacy in international cricket, and would without doubt be remembered as one of the most influential figures in the history of NZ Cricket.

2023 New Zealand Cricket Awards

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal: Daryl Mitchell

Debbie Hockley Medal: Melie Kerr

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket: Heath Mills, chief executive NZCPA

Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Suzie Bates

Men’s ODI Player of the Year: Michael Bracewell

Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Melie Kerr

Men’s T20I Player of the Year: Glenn Phillips

Test Player of the Year: Tom Blundell

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year: Kate Anderson (Canterbury Magicians)

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year: Dean Foxcroft (Otago Volts)

Women’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Kate Anderson (Canterbury Magicians)

Men’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Dean Foxcroft (Otago Volts)

The Redpath Cup for men’s first-class batting: Daryl Mitchell

The Ruth Martin Cup for women’s domestic batting: Kate Anderson (Canterbury Magicians)

The Winsor Cup for men’s first-class bowling: Tim Southee

The Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s domestic bowling: Gabby Sullivan (Canterbury Magicians)

New Zealand Umpire of the Year: Chris Brown