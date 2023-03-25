Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka makes horrible DRS request v Black Caps in ODI

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka wanted his dismissal v NZ reviewed - when caught edging to first slip.

Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka has put for forward a strong contender for the worst DRS request to salvage a dismissal in cricketing history.

Shanaka was caught at first slip by Daryl Mitchell off the bowling of Henry Shipley as the tall Black Caps pace bowler ran through the visiting team’s batting line-up in their ODI at Eden Park.

As the New Zealand celebrated their fifth wicket of Sri Lanka’s run-chase for victory, Shanaka asked to use the Decision Review System to check his status.

Shanaka may have thought there was a possibility he’d jammed the ball into the ground before it flew to Mitchell, but replays showed he was horrendously misguided if that was the case – the toe of his bat didn’t even hit the pitch.

It was Shipley’s fourth wicket of his spell and gave him the chance of a hat-trick, but he was denied by new batter Chamika Karunaratne.

The tourists would have thought they had a decent sniff at victory after bowling New Zealand out for 274 in the 50th over. But Shipley’s four-wicket spell soon put a rapid end to their chances.

Screenshot/Spark Sport Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka makes an awful DRS request in his side's ODI v New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Earlier, Black Caps opener Finn Allen had a remarkably lucky escape when a delivery from Kasun Rajitha in the third over clipped his off stump, but didn’t remove the bails.