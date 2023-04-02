Star CD duo of Clarkson and Bruce unlucky not to make Black Caps T20 squad

ANALYSIS: The eyebrows raised when Josh Clarkson and Tom Bruce missed a Black Caps T20 call-up were only lifted higher a day later.

The Central Districts duo were instrumental in guiding the hosts to the New Zealand domestic one-day title in Napier on Tuesday.

After taking 3-40 from his 10 overs to restrict Canterbury to 212-9, Clarkson hammered an unbeaten 111 from just 78 balls as the Stags captured the Ford Trophy. Bruce accompanied him to be 51 not out from 84 deliveries as the home team triumphed by six wickets with more than six overs up their sleeves.

Clarkson and Bruce were the two notable omissions from the Black Caps squad named on Monday to play three Twenty20 internationals at home against Sri Lanka and five away to Pakistan over the next month.

Effectively, the positions they were seeking – power-hitting middle-late order batter/occasional seam bowler, and No.3-No.5 batter – have been occupied by Jimmy Neesham and Mark Chapman.

It will be Neesham’s first outing for the Black Caps since the T20 series against India here in November, following the World Cup in Australia. Chapman played once in that rain-interrupted series and then had three failures with the bat away to India early this year.

Clarkson, 26, has been one of the most destructive white-ball batters on the domestic scene for a couple of seasons.

In this summer’s Super Smash competition, the right-hander thumped 258 runs at an average of 36.85, with a blistering Strike Rate of 164.33.

Clarkson’s career domestic T20 numbers show 1546 runs at 29.19 (SR 150.97).

He’s not used often as a bowler in the shortest format but took nine wickets in CD’s winning Ford Trophy campaign at 18.66 with an economy rate of 4.80.

Neesham, 32, isn’t contracted to New Zealand Cricket this season. He wasn’t one of the 20 chosen for 2022/23, was offered a contract after Trent Boult was released from his deal and Colin de Grandhomme retired from internationals, but turned it down having already committed to various T20 tournaments since his omission.

The left-handed batter has long been one of the world’s best late-order boundary-hitters – his Strike Rate from 60 T20Is is 159.62 – but had a relatively quiet World Cup. He’s since plied his trade fruitfully in the South African domestic T20 competition, where he averaged 25.14 with the Pretoria Capitals (SR 132.33) and took 14 wickets at 17.93 (economy rate 8.27).

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Tom Bruce hasn’t played a T20I for New Zealand for more than three years.

Neither Chapman nor Bruce have made their mark for the Black Caps in the shortest format. Bruce has played 17 T20Is and made only 279 runs at 18.60, with a Strike Rate of 122.36, with his last appearance more than three years ago.

Chapman, three years younger at 28, has tallied 395 T20I runs for New Zealand at 21.94 (SR 132.10) and has had one significant score against top-class opposition in the last two years – 63 from 50 balls at No3 in a narrow loss to India in Jaipur in November 2021.

The left-handed bat had a poor Super Smash campaign, making only 51 runs in five innings at 10.20 (SR 91.07).

In contrast, Bruce made 222 runs at 31.71 (SR 150) and has now accumulated 2368 runs at 25.73 (SR 145.18) in the domestic T20 competition.

The squad is missing many of the Black Caps stars, who have been allowed to join their IPL franchises – Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen.

Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi join Neesham as the only players present who played in last year’s World Cup, while coach Gary Stead will take a break during the Pakistan T20 series, before returning for the five ODIs that follow, with bowling coach Shane Jurgensen taking over in his absence.

It will make the two series feel like watching Super Rugby’s best teams taking the field without most of their All Blacks contingent. And while the games offer chances to the likes of Ben Lister, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Dane Cleaver and Cole McConchie, Clarkson and Bruce can rightfully wonder why not them too.

Black Caps suad for T20 series v Sri Lanka & Pakistan

Both series: Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young. Sri Lanka only: Tim Seifert. Pakistan only: Dane Cleaver, Cole McConchie, Blair Tickner.