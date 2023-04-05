Adam Milne shines as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Twenty 20 in Dunedin

The Black Caps defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their T20 international in Dunedin as Adam Milne took 5-26.

T20 international, Dunedin: Sri Lanka 141 all out in 19 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 37 (from 26 balls), Kusal Perera 35 (32); Adam Milne 5-26 (from 4 overs), Ben Lister 2-26 (4)) lost to New Zealand 146-1 (Tim Seifert 79 not out (43 balls), Chad Bowes 31 (15 balls)) by nine wickets.

Adam Milne ensured New Zealand avoided the tension – and possible disappointment – of a Super Over by blasting past Sri Lanka with ease in Dunedin.

The hosts won the second match of the three-game Twenty20 series at University of Otago Oval on Wednesday by nine wickets as Milne became just the third New Zealand bowler to take five wickets in a T20 international.

The 30-year-old right-armer took 5-26 from his four overs, with three wickets coming in his final over as the visitors’ batting fell apart, being dismissed for 141 in 19 overs.

In reply, New Zealand reached their target in the 15th over to level the series at 1-1, with opener Tim Seifert unbeaten on 79 from only 43 deliveries while adding an unbeaten 106 for the second wicket with captain Tom Latham.

READ MORE:

* Cole McConchie, Ben Lister in Black Caps ODI squad for Pakistan tour

* Sri Lanka beat Black Caps in Super Over after first Twenty20 international ends in a tie

* Star CD duo of Clarkson and Bruce unlucky not to make Black Caps T20 squad



Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first with an unchanged side and New Zealand had success with both pace and spin before Milne applied the killer blows.

The winners via a Super Over in game one of the series at Eden Park on Sunday looked capable of handing their opponents a tough chase when they reached 78-2 after nine overs, but made just 26 from the next five overs from Ben Lister, Ish Sodhi (2), Milne and Rachin Ravindra, given his first bowl of the white-ball series.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Adam Milne took five wickets for New Zealand in their win over Sri Lanka in game two of their T20 International series in Dunedin.

Lister was also impressive with his variations in taking 2-26 from four overs.

Opener Chad Bowes got New Zealand’s pursuit off to a rollicking start as he hammered seven fours in making 31 from 15 balls, before Seifert and Latham did the rest.

Big moment

Sri Lanka’s No.3 Kusal Perera got to 35 from 31 balls before pulling a slower ball from Milne into the hands of Jimmy Neesham on the midwicket boundary in the 11th over.

Sri Lanka’s impetus, already slowed, never continued as wickets fell regularly following.

Best with the bat

Bowes made sure there was no need for nerves in the chase of a small target as he struck the ball cleanly and powerfully in the best knock of his brief international career, which hinted there’s plenty still to come.

That allowed Seifert to take over later, hitting six sixes in a romp.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Dilshan Madushanka of Sri Lanka is bowled by Adam Milne of New Zealand.

Best with the ball

Milne broke the bat of Pathum Nissanka in his first over and continued to trouble the Sri Lankan batters with a smart combination of speed and variety.

He picked up the last two wickets with superb yorkers and his five-wicket haul now sits behind only Tim Southee (5-18 v Pakistan in Auckland, 2010) and Lockie Ferguson (5-21 v West Indies in Auckland, 2020).

Big picture

New Zealand will aim to end their home international season by winning in Queenstown on Saturday to claim the series. The Black Caps then head to Pakistan for five T20Is, followed by five one-dayers which will help shape selection of the squad for the World Cup.