Devon Conway makes another IPL 50, Trent Boult takes big scalp with 1st ball

Trent Boult made an immediate impact, but Devon Conway had a better final result as the two Black Caps starred in their respective IPL games overnight (NZ time).

Boult dismissed Indian superstar Virat Kohli with the first ball of the match for Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore, continuing his mastery of taking early wickets in the competition.

The left-arm pace bowler also dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed in his second over, but Bangalore responded with a brilliant partnership between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell which eventually gave them the edge in a seven-run win.

Since 2020, Boult has taken a wicket in his first over of an IPL game 20 times – the next-best is five, shared by four bowlers.

But Conway’s Chennai Super Kings marched to the top of the table with their fifth win in seven games as the opener made his fourth consecutive half-century of the tournament, scoring 56 off 40 balls.

That helped Chennai amass a huge 235-4 batting first – the highest score so far this season by any team in the IPL – as they crushed the Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult, right, celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli, left, during their Indian Premier League cricket game.

Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) put on 73 for the first wicket to set a platform, with Conway striking three sixes and four fours.

Ajinkya Rahane then hammered 71 not out off 29 deliveries and Shivam Dube contributed a 21-ball 50. In reply, Kolkata finished at 186-8 which included Jason Roy’s 26-ball 61.

In the early match, Boult ended with figures of 2-41 off his four overs as du Plessis and Maxwell blazed away in a counter-attack.

Maxwell smacked 77 off 44 balls, including six fours and four sixes, to take Bangalore to 189-9 after being asked to bat first. He and du Plessis put on 127 for the third wicket off 11 overs, with the former South African captain making 62 off 39 balls.

