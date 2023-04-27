Black Caps stress importance of Pakistan series as World Cup looms

It’s fair to say the looming ODI series against Pakistan is unlikely to keep many Kiwis up through the dead of the night.

And it’s not just due to the ungodly hours the matches are being played. The fact the Black Caps are missing a host of gun players due to IPL duty and injury isn’t helping.

However, that’s not to say the five-match series lacks importance as the countdown to the World Cup nears the five-month mark.

Time is ticking, indeed – the Black Caps have just 12 ODIs scheduled before the 50-overs showpiece in India, starting October 5 and concluding November 19.

In addition to the Pakistan series, the Black Caps face England in four ODIs from September 8, followed by three against Bangladesh.

Which is precisely why coach Gary Stead views the series against Pakistan as a prime opportunity to build depth, look beyond the results of games and find out a thing or two about some players.

K.M. Chaudary/AP New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the second twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan in Lahore.

That includes left-hander Mark Chapman, who clubbed a superb unbeaten century in the final Twenty20 against Pakistan and forced a change of plan – he was initially set to return home and miss the ODIs.

“It's not just about one knock of Mark Chapman why he was added to the ODI squad, but there is a lot of competition for places,” Stead said on Wednesday morning (NZT).

“It's not so much about the competition, but it's how we keep building towards the World Cup, and Mark Chapman is still one guy in our thoughts around that."

Chapman has played seven ODIs, scoring two tons and averaging 52.40 However, take away two games against the United Arab Emirates and one against Scotland, and he mustered just 10 runs in four games against England and India.

Anjum Naveed/AP New Zealand's Mark Chapman celebrates after scoring a match-winning century during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan this week.

But he’s faced with a prime opportunity to put himself right in the mix for the World Cup, particularly with white-ball captain Kane Williamson likely to be limited to a mentor-type role as he rehabs his surgically repaired knee.

“It's just important for a team perspective that those guys that are coming into the team still have a really clear understanding that it's about the role we're trying to get them to play. And the one thing we're very careful with here is we're trying to avoid players going out and playing for themselves,” Stead said.

“That, I guess, breeds some characteristics and qualities that we're really not that interested in in this team."

Chapman is far from the only player with a chance to put their hand up for an under-strength team, with Canterbury’s Chad Bowes amongst others Stead will have a close eye on.

Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell have also joined the 16-strong squad, which will be captained by Tom Latham.

Stead confirmed seamer Ben Lister was likely to miss the first two matches of the series with an ankle injury.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (capt),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

BLACK CAPS V PAKISTAN (all times NZT)

First ODI: Thursday, 10.30pm, Rawalpindi

Second ODI: Saturday, 10.30pm, Rawalpindi

Third ODI: May 3, 10.30pm, Karachi

Fourth ODI: May 5, 10.30pm, Karachi

Fifth ODI: May 7, 10.30pm, Karachi