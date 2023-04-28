New Zealand beaten by Pakistan by five wickets in first ODI in Rawalpindi

NZ's sluggish second half of their innings opened the door for Pakistan to win the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

1st ODI, Rawalpindi: New Zealand 288-7 (Daryl Mitchell 113, Will Young 86; Naseem Shah 2-29) lost to Pakistan 291-5 in 48.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 117, Imam-ul-Haq 60, Babar Azam 49, Mohammad Rizwan 42 not out) by five wickets.

Will Young staked a World Cup claim, but his knock and a Daryl Mitchell ton couldn’t stop New Zealand from falling to Pakistan in their opening ODI.

Chasing 289 for victory, the hosts got home with five wickets and nine balls to spare in Rawalpindi on Friday morning (NZ time).

Opener Fakhar Zaman guided Pakistan’s pursuit with 117 from 114 deliveries, after surviving a tough legside catching chance to wicketkeeper Tom Latham in the opening over of the home team’s reply.

Opening the batting for the first time in his brief ODI career for the visitors after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss, Young made a bold 86 from just 78 balls.

He and Mitchell, elevated to No.3 in a side still missing a host of regulars who are playing in the IPL, combined to put on 102 for the second wicket to seemingly set New Zealand up for a total well in advance of 300.

But the innings stalled badly once Young fell in the 27th over, despite Mitchell making his second ODI century from 115 balls.

Anjum Naveed/AP Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman made a century against New Zealand in their opening ODI in Rawalpindi.

The tourists managed just three boundaries from batters other than Mitchell in the second half of their innings. Skipper Tom Latham struggled, making 20 from 36 balls, while T20 series star Mark Chapman got to 15 from 14 balls before being bowled when walking across his stumps trying to lap speedster Haris Rauf.

Pace bowler Naseem Shah was the clear standout with the ball for the hosts, picking up the wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Adam Milne with the last two balls of the innings to end with 2-29 from his 10 overs.

Left-handed openers Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq put on 124 for the first wicket for Pakistan and skipper Babar added 49 at No.3 to set them up for victory.

Young looms as a possible replacement for injured captain Kane Williamson at No3 in the batting order for the World Cup in India in October-November.

Anjum Naveed/AP New Zealand's Will Young cuts during the first one-day versus Pakistan.

After a poor T20 series, he made a shaky start in the ODI opener but got into stride in the seventh over when taking three boundaries from star left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Mitchell was dropped from a sharp caught and bowled chance by part-time spinner Agha Salman when on 23 and made Pakistan pay.

Big moment

After Ish Sodhi eventually made a breakthrough, New Zealand needed to get another wicket quickly to apply some pressure.

Babar, who averages 80 at home in ODIs, was troubled early by Sodhi and survived an lbw DRS when on three from nine balls from the legspinner in the 24th over.

He went on to make 49 from 46 deliveries and add 90 for the second wicket with Fakhar.

Best with the bat

Mitchell has become an indispensable player for the Black Caps in all three formats.

He’d been through a lean trot in ODIs, going 12 innings without a half-century, but changed that by striking 11 fours and a six.

Anjum Naveed/AP New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring a century.

Fakhar showed his big-hitting prowess when batting low in the order during the T20 series, and was rarely troubled, hitting 13 fours and a six to reach his ninth ODI ton before falling with the job close to complete.

Best with the ball

Naseem Shah beat Chad Bowes with his first ball, and proved as difficult to deal with throughout his 10 overs.

The young right-arm quick conceded just 12 runs from his first six overs before not allowing NZ to accelerate late.

Big picture

The World Cup is the chief target for both sides, with the Black Caps in particular offering chances for fringe players to stake a claim in the five-match series. Game two starts at the same venue on Saturday night (NZ time).