Daryl Mitchell's ton in vain as New Zealand lose to Pakistan in ODI opener

NZ's sluggish second half of their innings opened the door for Pakistan to win the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

Their centuries were incredibly similar, but Fakhar Zaman’s added support saw him finish on the winning side as Daryl Mitchell went unrewarded.

The Black Caps No.3 batter made 113 from 115 balls as the tourists made 288-7 batting first in their ODI opener against Pakistan overnight (NZ time).

But the hosts chased that down with five wickets and nine balls to spare as Fakhar made 117 from 114 deliveries opening the innings.

It was a missed opportunity for New Zealand, after Mitchell’s 2nd ODI ton in 22 appearances broke a run of 12 innings in the format without a half-century.

He combined with Will Young, who made 86 from 78 balls as opener, to put on 102 for the second wicket in 16.5 overs, but the NZ innings got badly bogged down in the second half of their 50 overs.

When Young fell, NZ were 150-2 in the 27th over, but a weirdly-shaped batting order couldn’t find any impetus – skipper Tom Latham making 20 from 36 balls at No.4, while Henry Nicholls managed only 20 not out from 21 balls after entering at No.6 in the 44th over.

Anjum Naveed/AP New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring century during the first one-day international against Pakistan.

“Batting first on that pitch, to get up to that 290 mark is probably I think pretty par,” Mitchell said.

“You always want more runs, don't you – especially when you lose a game. Pakistan have got some world-class bowlers and they showed that at the end there with their death bowling.”

Young speedster Naseem Shah was the standout with the ball, conceding just 12 from his first six overs before finishing with 2-29 from 10, taking wickets with the last two balls of the innings.

“Coming over here's a totally different challenge for us Kiwis compared to what we're used to at home, in terms of the reverse swing and the lower wickets ... we weren't quite there today, although we were very close,” Mitchell said.

Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq put on 124 for the first wicket in 21.2 overs to put Pakistan on top in their chase while Babar Azam overcame a testing start against Ish Sodhi to contribute 49 from 46 balls.

“Fakhar, he was dangerous, he took the game on at times, took some risks and he obviously got the rewards tonight for that,” Mitchell said.

“I thought the way Pakistan batted tonight was pretty special – they put us under pressure at times, and always kept the rate in check.”

Game two starts at the same venue on Saturday night (NZ time).

1st ODI, Rawalpindi: New Zealand 288-7 (Daryl Mitchell 113, Will Young 86; Naseem Shah 2-29) lost to Pakistan 291-5 in 48.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 117, Imam-ul-Haq 60, Babar Azam 49, Mohammad Rizwan 42 not out) by five wickets.